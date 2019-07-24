'He's his own man, too. He could work three or four days a week or take a week off'

WHEN ROBBIE CANNON tees off at the South of Ireland Championship at Lahinch today, he could be forgiven for his mind wandering warmly back over the past few blissful days.

The Claret Jug now rests with one of his close friends and clients. Shane Lowry has realised his potential by playing some of the best golf Cannon has ever seen, and the Dublin native was on hand to soak up the outpouring of joy and warmth that greeted it all.

Cannon started working with Lowry as his strength and conditioning coach in 2015 and immediately outlined to the Clara man the possibilities that lay ahead. The pair had played amateur golf together back at the start of the noughties and, soon after they joined forces professionally, one of the first things Cannon told Lowry was that the Offaly man would win a Major championship.

“Shane’s coach, Neil Manchip, said the very same,” Cannon recalls.

“But to see it happening in Portrush, after what I would consider the greatest round of golf I have ever seen, is nearly beyond belief. The last few days have been just superb.

“Shane’s Saturday round – the way he managed the course, the way he managed the conditions, how he birdied the 16th, how he tamed a course like Portrush – well, to me, that was where the Open was won. I don’t know if I have ever seen a better round of golf anywhere on such a course.”

Shane Lowry arrives back in Clara, Co. Offaly. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

All week long, Lowry has been celebrating and posing for pictures, blending in with the public like he was one of them.

Cannon says he is just about the nicest fella you could meet.

But he points out that a journey had to be taken to reach this happy juncture.

“Shane’s had dark days, too,” his S&C coach explains.

“He’s had to mature over the past few years. I would say this year he has matured more than ever.

“He now knows that one bad round of golf isn’t the end of the world.

The persona that the public sees – happy, friendly, sincere, that is all real and it is him. He is one great lad, but I don’t think people recognise the hard work he puts in behind the scenes either. That doesn’t seem to come out at all. There is a perception that he is all natural.

Robbie Cannon celebrates with the Irish Amateur Open trophy in 2013. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Behind the scenes, Cannon knows just how much effort and graft Lowry has invested, because he has been with him every step of the way for the past four years.

Now, his trainer feels the Clara man can continue to reap dividends for years to come.

Cannon, also the Laois footballers’ strength and conditioning expert, is a three-time Irish amateur golf Major champion himself over the last 10 years, and is the reigning Irish Close champion having achieved victory at the European Club in Wicklow in 2018.

He has great affinity with the South of Ireland series at Lahinch, winning there in 2009 and then going on to win the Irish Amateur Open title for 2013 in Royal Dublin.

Having played amateur golf tournaments with Rory McIlroy and Lowry, and wanting to drive himself to his own maximum, Cannon decided to change career tack when he had a chat with Dr Liam Hennessy of Setanta College, Thurles.

In his early 20s, most of Cannon’s gym work centred on forming the perfect ‘beach body’. There was little scientific or practical approach to what he did. He duly saw no improvement to his golf game through this period.

That changed in 2008 when Cannon met Dr Liam Hennessy, Padraig Harrington’s trainer for the past two decades.

Hennessy completely transformed Cannon’s approach and subsequent life and career. The Balbriggan man had been working as an industrial chemicals sales executive but packed in that role to further his education.

Dr Liam Hennessy, Cannon's mentor. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“Dr Liam educated and redeveloped me to such an extent I went back to college myself,” Cannon says.

“I started off with a diploma at Setanta College, then I did a Bachelor’s degree and I graduated with my Masters in Strength and Conditioning there as well,” he adds.

“In training for golf, in my gym work, I learned that I was focusing on all the wrong areas.”

After graduating, through learning the theory, technical and scientific skills from Setanta College, he set up his own fitness company called Cannon Performance, and now coaches several elite Irish golfers including Lowry and Paul Dunne. He also works with the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union.

He smiles wryly when that very mention is made of Lowry’s undoubted natural talent, a gift surely sent to him from the golfing gods.

Lowry battles the rain in Portrush. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“No doubt Shane has natural talent,” his coach accepts.

“But he works so hard on top of that. How many guys have natural talent, don’t work at it, and you never hear of them again? Quite a few is the answer.

“Shane has a gift, but he very works very hard at every aspect of his game.

“When I started off working with him, we focused on two areas – mobility and yardage.

“We are planning for him to have a long career and we have largely kept him injury-free. His mobility has improved. He has also added 30 yards to his game over the past few years, too,” Cannon adds.

It infuriated Cannon to read some articles a few years back questioning Lowry’s fitness levels and wondering if they were hindering his progress.

After surrendering a four-shot lead at Oakmount in the US Masters those criticisms resurfaced again.

“Those were articles written by people who simply haven’t a clue what they are talking about,” he protests.

Absolutely ridiculous stuff. Who is to say that if Shane dropped some pounds, he would even be the same golfer? Phil Mickleson dropped 16 pounds in a rush ahead of The Open last week and finished on +8. Did losing weight do him any good?

“As my mentor, Dr Liam always says: ‘In extremes lies danger.’

“Every golfer works to their own strengths. Like I say, the two areas I worked on with Shane from the start were mobility and yardage. Keeping him fit is the key.

“Shane works hard in the gym on both of these areas. It’s hard to play a practice round, then head to the gym to work on this, but he knows what needs to be done.

“When I started off with him first, I went out with him on tour for 11 different weeks. But now he is self-reliant. He works hard off-season and keeps that ticking over in competition.

He’s his own man, too. He could work three or four days a week or take a week off. Shane has a trusted team around him, and he will take advice off them, but at the end of the day he will make up his own mind too. He knows himself better than anyone.

“It’s working for him. And I genuinely feel this is only the start of it with him now. He will win more Majors.”

Cannon in action during the 2013 Irish Amateur Open. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

It’s also been an exceptionally fruitful year for Setanta graduate Cannon.

Some years back he dabbled his toes into GAA waters and began working with the Fingal hurling team.

At the end of 2017 he met new Laois football manager John Sugrue. The two of them quickly found common ground over a coffee and have been working together since.

With back to back League promotions secured, Cannon has thrust himself into that role as well.

While he this week competes in the South of Ireland Championship, he missed the West of Ireland Championship because of Laois’s involvement in the Division 3 league final.

It’s a balancing act but he manages to juggle all aspects of his job, sending Lowry weekly programmes each week, for example, when they don’t meet in person.

“I love what I do,” he says.

“Working with individuals and working with teams is a great learning curve and you pick up stuff all the time. When I first linked up with GAA teams the culture was all weights-centred. Now players want to lean up and be more mobile and agile. Like Shane, it’s my job to keep the Laois players fit and help them get there.

But these last few days with Shane will be hard to beat. What he was achieved is incredible. It all comes down to hard work, though. And there is some amount of steel behind what you see in public.

And a fair dash of expertise in the backroom team as well, by the looks of it.