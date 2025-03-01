Shane Lowry seven shots off the lead at Cognizant Classic

SHANE LOWRY is seven shots off the lead after the latest round of the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

Bogeys on the first and 14th holes were offset by birdies on the third, 10th and 13th as he carded a 70 in round three.

Advertisement

The Offaly native is consequently tied for 35th on nine under par, having been in a strong position going into the weekend.

Jake Knapp finished with a birdie to ensure he ended the day as clubhouse leader on 16 under par, with Michael Kim one shot adrift of him.

A trio of fellow Americans — Russell Henley, Ben Griffin and Doug Ghim — are tied for third on 14-under-par.

Seamus Power is not in action, having missed the cut on Friday after finishing on one-under-par.

View the full leaderboard here.

More to follow