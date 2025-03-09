Henley wins Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, Shane Lowry finishes seventh

RUSSELL HENLEY WON the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with an eagle on the 16th, as Shane Lowry finished seventh and Rory McIlroy ended up in a tie for 15th.

Collin Morikawa, the long-time final round leader, finished on 10-under as he was overtaken when Henley holed out for an eagle on 16 to take the lead.

Henley finished with a final round of two-under 70 to end up on 11-under with Morikawa a shot further back after today’s 72.

Lowry’s seventh place finish came after a round of 70 today to leave him on six-under overall. It was a positive response after the setback of yesterday’s disappointing 76 that saw him slip back down the leaderboard after enjoying a two-shot advantage on Friday at the halfway mark.

McIlroy’s final round of 72 saw him finish on three-under in a tie for 15th.

