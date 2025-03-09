RUSSELL HENLEY WON the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with an eagle on the 16th, as Shane Lowry finished seventh and Rory McIlroy ended up in a tie for 15th.
Collin Morikawa, the long-time final round leader, finished on 10-under as he was overtaken when Henley holed out for an eagle on 16 to take the lead.
Henley finished with a final round of two-under 70 to end up on 11-under with Morikawa a shot further back after today’s 72.
Lowry’s seventh place finish came after a round of 70 today to leave him on six-under overall. It was a positive response after the setback of yesterday’s disappointing 76 that saw him slip back down the leaderboard after enjoying a two-shot advantage on Friday at the halfway mark.
Henley wins Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, Shane Lowry finishes seventh
McIlroy’s final round of 72 saw him finish on three-under in a tie for 15th.
More to follow…
