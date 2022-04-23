Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Lowry and Poulter tied for ninth after three rounds of the Zurich Classic

Despite carding a 64 today, the Ryder Cup buddies dropped one place on the leaderboard.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 10:46 PM
5 minutes ago 2 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5746206
Lowry was accurate off the tee in today's 3rd round.
Image: Stephen B. Morton
Lowry was accurate off the tee in today's 3rd round.
Lowry was accurate off the tee in today's 3rd round.
Image: Stephen B. Morton

SHANE LOWRY AND his playing partner, Ian Poulter, produced some superb golf to record an eight-under round of 64 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans today.

Playing in the fourball format, the friends took it in turns to carry the fight to the leading Americans, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, whose blistering start to this tournament on Thursday, when they carded a 59, showed no sign of letting up. They were 11-under for their round thru 17 and 28-under for the tournament.

Lowry and Poulter are tied ninth, 10 shots behind.

Nonetheless, they played some good golf today, each carding four birdies. Three of Lowry’s came on the front nine, his birdie on the par-5 second stemming from a fine second shot that left him 34 feet from the hole. His first putt was just two feet shy, his second landed for birdie.

Onto the fifth, a par-4, and a 300-yard drive left the Offaly man 130 yards from the hole. He chipped to eight feet and sank the putt.

Come the eighth, Lowry’s accuracy off the tee was getting rewarded. He drove 253 yards, leaving him 116 yards to the pin. His approach left him seven feet shy. It didn’t matter. Again he sank the putt.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

By 11, there was a fourth birdie of the day, again at a par-5, when his 64-foot eagle attempt left him three feet shy. He didn’t mess around.

Nor, after that, did Poulter. He had only one birdie to his name in the first 12 holes but then carded three in the closing six, including birdies at 16 and 18.

Irishmen Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell failed to make the cut.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie