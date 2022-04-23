Lowry and Poulter tied for ninth after three rounds of the Zurich Classic

SHANE LOWRY AND his playing partner, Ian Poulter, produced some superb golf to record an eight-under round of 64 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans today.

Playing in the fourball format, the friends took it in turns to carry the fight to the leading Americans, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, whose blistering start to this tournament on Thursday, when they carded a 59, showed no sign of letting up. They were 11-under for their round thru 17 and 28-under for the tournament.

Lowry and Poulter are tied ninth, 10 shots behind.

Nonetheless, they played some good golf today, each carding four birdies. Three of Lowry’s came on the front nine, his birdie on the par-5 second stemming from a fine second shot that left him 34 feet from the hole. His first putt was just two feet shy, his second landed for birdie.

Onto the fifth, a par-4, and a 300-yard drive left the Offaly man 130 yards from the hole. He chipped to eight feet and sank the putt.

Come the eighth, Lowry’s accuracy off the tee was getting rewarded. He drove 253 yards, leaving him 116 yards to the pin. His approach left him seven feet shy. It didn’t matter. Again he sank the putt.

By 11, there was a fourth birdie of the day, again at a par-5, when his 64-foot eagle attempt left him three feet shy. He didn’t mess around.

Nor, after that, did Poulter. He had only one birdie to his name in the first 12 holes but then carded three in the closing six, including birdies at 16 and 18.

Irishmen Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell failed to make the cut.