Disastrous start for Lowry after bogey-laden first round at the Masters

It was a difficult start for Lowry at Augusta.

SHANE LOWRY HAS made a disastrous start at the Masters, after carding a six-over 78 in the opening round.

Just one day after sinking a hole-in-one at the annual par-three contest, Lowry finds himself facing a huge challenge to make the cut after hitting seven bogeys in all on the first day.

He now sits third-last on the leaderboard.

After bogeying the opening hole, Lowry recovered with a birdie in the third hole. A pair of bogeys then followed on the seventh and ninth holes to leave him at two-over on the turn.

The situation worsened for the Offaly man on the back nine, hitting three bogeys over the first four holes. However, he managed to produce an encouraging finish with four par shots along with a bogey on the 16th.

This is Lowry’s fourth time to compete in the tournament with his previous three appearances featuring a pair of missed cuts and a 39th place finish in 2016.

