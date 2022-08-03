Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
Advertisement

Shane Lowry reunited with his clubs in time for Wyndham Championship

Lowry had appealed to the DAA to help locate his kit bag and suitcase.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,207 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5831994
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHANE LOWRY HAS been reunited with his golf clubs after they went missing on a flight from Dublin Airport to Chicago. 

In a Tweet, the 2019 Open winner confirmed he had his clubs in time for this week’s Wyndham Championship start. He is due to tee off on Thursday morning in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season. 

Lowry had appealed to the DAA to help locate his kit bag and suitcase. He was subsequently told they were at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. They were then transported to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Last month, Leona Maguire made a similar online plea when her clubs were lost on a journey from Dublin to Geneva.

The Cavan native was heading out for the Amundi Evian Championship but she could not locate her golf bag on arrival in Switzerland. Maguire also did eventually get her clubs back. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie