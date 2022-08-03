Shane Lowry reunited with his clubs in time for Wyndham Championship

SHANE LOWRY HAS been reunited with his golf clubs after they went missing on a flight from Dublin Airport to Chicago.

In a Tweet, the 2019 Open winner confirmed he had his clubs in time for this week’s Wyndham Championship start. He is due to tee off on Thursday morning in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.

Back in business 💪🏻☘️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/elvafx15xK — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) August 3, 2022

Lowry had appealed to the DAA to help locate his kit bag and suitcase. He was subsequently told they were at O’Hare Airport in Chicago. They were then transported to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Last month, Leona Maguire made a similar online plea when her clubs were lost on a journey from Dublin to Geneva.

The Cavan native was heading out for the Amundi Evian Championship but she could not locate her golf bag on arrival in Switzerland. Maguire also did eventually get her clubs back.