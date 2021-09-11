Late birdie could be crucial as Lowry's Ryder Cup race set to go down to the wire

SHANE LOWRY BIRDIED the 18th on Saturday to edge back into the Ryder Cup automatic qualification places ahead of the final day at the BMW Championship.

Lowry’s closing putt gave him a third round of 69 which moved him to 11-under par and into a tie for sixth place.

Although the final four automatic places in Pádraig Harrington’s team are still up for grabs this week, the battle for the final berth now looks likely to come down to a battle between Lowry and Lee Westwood.

Westwood — who is tied for 41st on one-under par — had a slender advantage until Lowry spun a beautiful approach into the 18th and held his nerve over a sliding birdie putt.

Italy’s Francesco Laporta leads on the course on 14-under par through 17 holes at the time of writing, two clear of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Billy Horschel and Jamie Donaldson who have posted the best clubhouse mark at 12-under.

“I feel like I had a great chance to make the team back in 2016 and I threw that away. I missed a few cuts in a row going into when the picks were happening. I felt like I was there after the US Open — I nearly won that US Open at Oakmont.

“I kinda shied away from it a little bit whereas the last few months, I really fought as hard as I could. I went out every day and just fought my hardest and played my best and thankfully it’s been good. Who knows whether it’ll be good enough?

“I want to go out there tomorrow. I think first and foremost, in front of my head, is going to be trying to win this tournament.”

As team captain, Harrington will also have three wildcard picks which he will announce tomorrow ahead of the showdown in Whistling Straits on 24-26 September.

“I don’t mind once I’m there,” Lowry said when asked if he would prefer to qualify for the team on merit.

“I don’t really care once I’m on that flight next Monday morning to Milwaukee or wherever it is.

“Obviously, I’d love to make the team and I’ve been trying to make the team all year. I’m close. I’m very close.”

And asked how he plans to prepare for Sunday’s decisive final round, Lowry made no secret about his plans for the evening.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m going home now to watch the All-Ireland football final first. I’m rushing out of here, it’s on at five o’clock. I’ve that to keep my mind occupied this evening.

“Can I just say one thing?” he added. “Mayo for Sam.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!