This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry and Power both on -2 as opening round in North Carolina suspended due to weather

The Wyndham Championship is this week’s PGA Tour event.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 11:21 PM
6 minutes ago 93 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5175484
Shane Lowry
Image: Chris Carlson
Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry
Image: Chris Carlson

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED two-under-par after his opening round at the Wyndham Championship today, a score matched by Waterford’s Seamus Power before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

The PGA Tour landed in North Carolina after last week’s PGA Championship with Offaly native Lowry hitting a 68 after this first round to lie six shots behind the leaders on eight-under-par.

It could have been better for the 2019 Open champion but for a bogey on the 17th that saw him drop back. It was an eventful front nine as Lowry birdied the first, bogeyed the fourth before stringing together another three birdies for a front nine of 32.

His solid run in the back nine saw him reel off seven pars in a row before that dropped shot on the second last.

Power had 16 holes of this round completed by the time that play was suspended. He had reached the turn one-over-par but put together a sparkling run on his back nine, the front nine of the course, with birdies at the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th while a bogey on the 4th was added to the mix.

He’s currently joining the group on -2 but it’s a congested leaderboard ahead with American duo Harold Varner III and Tom Hoge, and Canadian Roger Sloan all setting the pace on -8.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There was disappointment for Graeme McDowell who finished three-over, facing an uphill task early on after a double-bogey on his opening hole.

2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed was a noteworthy presence in the leading pack on -5 while PGA Championship runner-up Paul Casey finished on -3 and Brooks Koepka, who was chasing a three-peat last week in San Francisco, struggled as he hit 72 to be ten shots off the lead.

- See the full leaderboard here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie