Lowry and Power both on -2 as opening round in North Carolina suspended due to weather

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED two-under-par after his opening round at the Wyndham Championship today, a score matched by Waterford’s Seamus Power before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

The PGA Tour landed in North Carolina after last week’s PGA Championship with Offaly native Lowry hitting a 68 after this first round to lie six shots behind the leaders on eight-under-par.

It could have been better for the 2019 Open champion but for a bogey on the 17th that saw him drop back. It was an eventful front nine as Lowry birdied the first, bogeyed the fourth before stringing together another three birdies for a front nine of 32.

His solid run in the back nine saw him reel off seven pars in a row before that dropped shot on the second last.

Power had 16 holes of this round completed by the time that play was suspended. He had reached the turn one-over-par but put together a sparkling run on his back nine, the front nine of the course, with birdies at the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th while a bogey on the 4th was added to the mix.

He’s currently joining the group on -2 but it’s a congested leaderboard ahead with American duo Harold Varner III and Tom Hoge, and Canadian Roger Sloan all setting the pace on -8.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

There was disappointment for Graeme McDowell who finished three-over, facing an uphill task early on after a double-bogey on his opening hole.

2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed was a noteworthy presence in the leading pack on -5 while PGA Championship runner-up Paul Casey finished on -3 and Brooks Koepka, who was chasing a three-peat last week in San Francisco, struggled as he hit 72 to be ten shots off the lead.

- See the full leaderboard here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!