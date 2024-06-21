Shane Lowry tied for 6th as play suspended at Travelers Championship

IRELAND’S SHANE Lowry was tied for sixth as play was suspended at today’s Travelers Championship due to lightning in the area in Connecticut.

Lowry still had four holes to complete when play was brought to a halt on Friday.

After a mixed opening day that left him one-under 69, the Offaly native enjoyed an impressive day two, jumping 27 spots up the leaderboard after registering six birdies and one eagle in the first 14 holes.

So at the time of writing, Lowry is on nine-under, four shots off South Korea’s Tom Kim, who tops the leaderboard.

By contrast, after an impressive start yesterday that saw him finish three-under 67, Seamus Power dropped 16 places and is tied for 34th.

The Waterford native finished his round before play was suspended, registering four birdies and four bogeys and leaving him on three under par overall.

