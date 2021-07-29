Membership : Access or Sign Up
Shane Ryan sets new Irish record in 100m butterfly heats

Ryan sets new Irish record of 52.52 seconds but falls short of a place in tomorrow morning’s semi-finals.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 12:13 PM
Image: Petr David Josek
SHANE RYAN DELIVERED the best 100m butterfly swim of his career to date as he set a new Irish record in the Olympic heats on Thursday morning.

Ryan finished fourth in a time of 52.52 seconds, taking six-hundredths of a second off the previous best held by Tokyo team-mate Brendan Hyland.

But unfortunately it was not enough to seal his progression to tomorrow morning’s semi-finals.

Only the fastest 16 times qualified for the semi-finals, with Ryan — who was 48th in the pre-race rankings — easily outperforming that mark to finish 37th overall.

“[It's] a little unexpected,” Ryan admitted when speaking to RTÉ afterwards.

“The 100 fly was just something that I wanted as a free event, stress-free, but I’m super happy to end on that, especially with all of the injuries that I’ve been going through with the shoulder.

“I’m really happy with it. I’ve never swam it like that before and I’ve a lot more to offer. It’s just really great.”

American star Caleb Dressel, who won his first individual gold of the Tokyo Games in the 100m freestyle earlier on Thursday, clocked the fastest time across the eight heats with a new Olympic record of 50.39, with Hungary’s Kristof Milak next best in 50.62.

