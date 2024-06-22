'I'm shocked. It's wild': Shane Ryan sets new Irish 50m Freestyle record at Europeans

SHANE RYAN HAS set a new Irish senior record in the 50m Freestyle at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Ryan became Ireland’s fastest ever swimmer in a long course (50m) pool, clocking a time of 21.82 in this morning’s heats. It shaved .12 of a second off Tom Fannon’s 21.94 from the Irish Open and Olympic Trials in May, which he equalled yesterday at the Sette Colli Meet in Rome.

But Ryan stole the headlines as he established himself as the fastest qualifier in the heats with a scintillating swim.

“I’m shocked, my goal was to go 21.89,” the 30-year-old said afterwards.

“That is my first 50 Freestyle in two years, I’m delighted. I had shoulder surgery about two-and-a-half years ago, so I’m delighted with that time.

“I honestly don’t know what to say, it’s wild.”

The time was well under the Olympic qualification standard, but the Swim Ireland qualification window has shut. Ryan, a 2016 and 2020 Olympian, told Swimming World he planned to appeal.

Next up on the penultimate day of racing in Belgrade is the semi-final this evening [5.58pm].

Calum Bain will join Ryan after winning the next heat — despite a slight suit malfunction — and finishing fifth overall in 22.11, while Oisin Tebite placed 66th in 23.58.

Conor Ferguson progressed to the 100m Backstroke semi-finals with a sixth-place finish and time of 54.74, while Niamh Coyne didn’t get out of her 50m Breastsroke Heat after clocking 32.52.

This evening, Danielle Hill will look to add to her gold medal from earlier this week in the 100m Backstroke final [6:16pm]. Lottie Cullen will also be in action in her first individual senior final.

Nathan Wiffen is in the 1500m Freestyle final [6:22pm], while Ellie McCartney takes to the blocks for the 200m Medley decider [5:47pm], with Ryan, Bail and Ferguson all in semi-final action.

Meanwhile at the Sette Colli Meet in Rome, Ellen Walshe secured places in both the 100m Butterfly and 400m Individual Medley A Finals. She was eighth overall in the Butterfly in 59.80, and second in her heat and fifth overall in the IM in 4:44.95.

Darragh Greene advanced to the 50m Breaststroke B final in 12th overall with a time of 28.15, while Victoria Catterson (56.50) and Erin Riordan (57.80) did not progress in the 100m Freestyle.

Daniel Wiffen joins Walsh and Greene in action this evening in the 800m Freestyle heats.