Irish swimmer Shane Ryan joins controversial Enhanced Games

IRISH SWIMMER SHANE Ryan has has signed up to join the Enhanced Games, a controversial new sports event which allows athletes to take banned performance-enhancing drugs under medical supervision.

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan, who was born in America but represented Ireland across three separate Olympic Games, last week announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

“After a decade dedicated to traditional competition on the world’s highest stage, I’m excited to dive into this next chapter with the Enhanced Games,” said Ryan.

“I’ve always wanted to know the absolute maximum of what my body is truly capable of, and here, with the focus on athlete health, safety, and transparency, I finally get that chance. I’m ready to embrace this new era, and hopefully smash my personal bests and challenge the World Records.”

The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place in Las Vegas next May. They are the creation of Australian entrepreneur Aron D’Souza, and have been founded as an alternative to the Olympic Games, with its key difference being athletes are allowed to take performance-enhancing substances that are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Donald Trump Jnr is among the investors in the event.

The Enhanced Games believes athletes should be free to take substances to explore the limits of their physical potential.

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the US anti-doping agency, has described it as a “clown show.”

The UK anti-doping agency has meanwhile said the Enhanced Games “flies in the face of the true spirit of sport”, saying any athlete choosing to compete “risks undermining the values of a sporting landscape that prizes hard work, integrity, pure talent and 100 per cent clean sport.”

In June, World Aquatics announced that any swimmer competing in the Enhanced Games would be banned from competition.

Ryan has joined one week after announcing his retirement from World Aquatics’ competitions. He is one of the most decorated Irish swimmers of all time, having been the first man ever to swim for Ireland at three separate Olympic Games. He won five major medals at the 50m backstroke, including bronze at last year’s world short course championships in Budapest. He holds a host of national records: the 100m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly in the 50m pool; 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m and 100m Backstroke, and 50m and 100m Butterfly in the 25m pool.

Announcing his retirement last week, Ryan said, “though I’m stepping away from competition, my love for the sport remains as strong as ever — and I look forward to giving back in new ways, mentoring the next generation and staying involved in the swimming community”, said Ryan last week. “Thank you for following my journey. I’ll forever be proud to have called myself an Irish Olympian.”

Ryan follows Britain’s Ben Proud in signing up to the swimming events at the Enhanced Games. Proud won a silver medal at last year’s Olympic Games.

American sprinter Fred Kerley, who finished third in the men’s 100m at the Paris Olympics, has also signed up to next year’s event.