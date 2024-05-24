Advertisement
The Sharks celebrate Makazole Mapimpi's try. James Crombie/INPHO

Sharks win Challenge Cup and secure one of URC's eight Champions Cup spots

The South Africans’ victory also ensures Leicester will play in Europe’s top tier next season.
10.04pm, 24 May 2024
THE SHARKS BECAME the first South African side to win a major European club trophy when they beat Gloucester 36-22 in Friday’s Challenge Cup final in London.

Number eight Phepsi Buthelezi, fullback Aphelele Fassi and wing Makazole Mapimpi all scored tries for the Sharks, with out-half Siya Masuku landing eight of his nine kicks at goal in a 21-point haul.

Victory saw the Sharks qualify for next season’s Champions Cup, meaning only the top seven teams in the final URC league table will join them in Europe’s top tier next season.

Defeat meant English Premiership side Gloucester failed to add to their Challenge Cup final victories of 2006 and 2015, but it ensured that Leicester Tigers will play Champions Cup rugby next term.

More to follow.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
