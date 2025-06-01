Fourth for Coscoran in 3000m while Mawdsley takes seventh in 200m in Philadelphia

ANDREW COSCORAN HAS finished in fourth place in the men’s 3000m at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia while Sharlene Mawdsley was seventh in the women’s 200m.

Coscoran, who won the 3000m at the Grand Slam meet in Miami, clocked a time of 8:02.17 while American Nico Young claimed the victory with a strong final sprint in 8:01.03

The Dubliner was second from the back at the end of the first lap. He maintained that position for the first two laps before he started to make his move around the 1000m mark, coming up to the front alongside the early leader Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya.

4th for Andrew Coscoran in the 3000m🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/8BdY7pEWiN — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 1, 2025

He slipped back to fourth with two laps to go and then edged into third on the turn into the final lap. He crept up to second on the final bend but the final charge saw him drift back to fourth as they crossed the finishing line.

7th for Sharlene Mawdsley in the 200m🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uMe3KQhHDr — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 1, 2025

Mawdsley lined up in the women’s 200m after producing a season’s best performance in the 400m yesterday.

The 26-year-old was running in lane two and crossed the line in 23.24. The race was won by 2020 Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic in a time of 22.46. Paulino also won the 400m race yesterday.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser, who also ran the 400m yesterday, came home in fourth in a time of 22.90. Naser initially finished second in the 400m race but was later disqualified for a lane impediment.

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐔𝟐𝟎 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃💥



Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) has improved on his own U20 discus record with a 58.32m throw in Loughborough earlier today🤩



European U20 A Standard✅#IrishAthletics



*Record subject to ratification. pic.twitter.com/VQ1TpY1Ntw — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Cian Crampton of Edenderry AC has improved on his own Irish U20 discus record with a 58.32m throw in Loughborough.