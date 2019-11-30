And the new... Katie Taylor surprises young fan Ella in Toy Show finale

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By Adrian Russell Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:18 AM
13 minutes ago 1,635 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4912696

Screenshot 2019-11-30 at 12.13.29 AM Ella Thompson throws hands with the champ.

TONIGHT’S LATE LATE Toy Show was packed full of memorable moments like Tom and his Nanny Pat, a brilliant big sister Sophie, inspirational Sophia and we even had the champion golfer make an appearance. 

But for us, amongst the standout surprises was Ella Thompson meeting boxing superstar Katie Taylor in the show finale. 

The Dubliner was tasked with reviewing The42′s new colouring book She Can! but more importantly was invited to show her hero what she’s got; here’s how it unfolded:  

Earlier, Shane Lowry invited budding golfer Ella Kenny to next year’s Irish Open: 

