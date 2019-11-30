And the new... Katie Taylor surprises young fan Ella in Toy Show finale

Ella Thompson throws hands with the champ.

TONIGHT’S LATE LATE Toy Show was packed full of memorable moments like Tom and his Nanny Pat, a brilliant big sister Sophie, inspirational Sophia and we even had the champion golfer make an appearance.

But for us, amongst the standout surprises was Ella Thompson meeting boxing superstar Katie Taylor in the show finale.

The Dubliner was tasked with reviewing The42′s new colouring book She Can! but more importantly was invited to show her hero what she’s got; here’s how it unfolded:

Boxer @KatieTaylor surprises boxing fanatic Ella Thompson during the #LateLateToyShow! pic.twitter.com/UAW27SjoMS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 30, 2019

Earlier, Shane Lowry invited budding golfer Ella Kenny to next year’s Irish Open: