This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield United sign ex-Liverpool full-back to provide competition for Stevens

Jack Robinson joins the Blades on a two-and-a-half year deal from Nottingham Forest.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 1:06 PM
56 minutes ago 3,271 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4973671
Robinson in the Sheffield United shirt.
Image: Twitter/Sheffield United
Robinson in the Sheffield United shirt.
Robinson in the Sheffield United shirt.
Image: Twitter/Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE agreed a two-and-a-half year deal for left full-back Jack Robinson. 

The 26-year-old joins the Premier League’s surprise package from Nottingham Forest, where he has played since the summer of 2018. 

Prior to that, the ex-England U21 international was on the books at Liverpool. He is the second-youngest ever player to have lined out for the Reds — making his senior debut in Rafael Benitez’s final game at the age of 16 years and 250 days. 

Robinson was subsequently loaned out by Liverpool to Wolves, Blackpool, QPR and Huddersfield. 

soccer-barclays-premier-league-liverpool-v-birmingham-city-anfield During his time at Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

The defender will provide competition for Ireland international Enda Stevens, who has been one of the club’s most consistent performances on their return to the top flight — playing all 23 Premier League games for the side that currently sits seventh in the table. 

“Jack’s got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger,” said manager Chris Wilder.

But he isn’t just coming in to make the numbers up, it’s a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.

“Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we’re delighted to add him to the group. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s ambitious to earn a place in the team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie