Sheffield United sign ex-Liverpool full-back to provide competition for Stevens

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE agreed a two-and-a-half year deal for left full-back Jack Robinson.

The 26-year-old joins the Premier League’s surprise package from Nottingham Forest, where he has played since the summer of 2018.

Prior to that, the ex-England U21 international was on the books at Liverpool. He is the second-youngest ever player to have lined out for the Reds — making his senior debut in Rafael Benitez’s final game at the age of 16 years and 250 days.

Robinson was subsequently loaned out by Liverpool to Wolves, Blackpool, QPR and Huddersfield.

During his time at Liverpool. Source: EMPICS Sport

The defender will provide competition for Ireland international Enda Stevens, who has been one of the club’s most consistent performances on their return to the top flight — playing all 23 Premier League games for the side that currently sits seventh in the table.

“Jack’s got a great pedigree and he will make our squad stronger,” said manager Chris Wilder.

But he isn’t just coming in to make the numbers up, it’s a specific position in our system and we feel he is the best option for us at this time.

“Jack can comfortably play in a couple of roles and we’re delighted to add him to the group. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s ambitious to earn a place in the team.”

