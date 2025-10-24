Sheffield Wednesday set for 12-point deduction after filing notice to appoint administrator

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY HAVE filed a notice to appoint an administrator, court records show.

The notice was filed at 10.01am on Friday morning at a specialist companies court.

The club’s financial issues under current owner Dejphon Chansiri have been well-documented, with reports that a winding-up order from HMRC was imminent.

Now, a notice to appoint an administrator has been filed at the Insolvency and Companies Court, which is a specialist court within the High Court.

Wednesday did not make any immediate comment but are expected to release a statement in due course.

Under EFL rules, the club would face a 12-point penalty for entering administration.

Fans have held protests calling on Chansiri to sell throughout the season, including during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough.

Supporters boycotted the game in their thousands in a bid to force Chansiri out.

Wednesday have been placed under various embargoes amid tax debts and after failing to pay players and staff on time on five separate occasions this year, including in September.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust described it as “one of the most bittersweet days in our club’s proud 158-year history”.

“Entering administration was the inevitable outcome of years of financial mismanagement, a lack of accountability and repeated failures to engage credible buyers,” the Trust statement continued.

“Administration is not to be celebrated. It needn’t have ended this way. But we are overjoyed to have Dejphon Chansiri out of our club for good.”