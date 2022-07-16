17-year-old super sub's hat-trick helps Shelbourne extend their lead at the top

SHELBOURNE EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League thanks to a convincing 4-0 Dublin Derby victory against Peamount United.

A Jessie Stapleton penalty got the away side off the mark but Peamount pushed hard for an equaliser, Erin McLaughlin coming close as she hit the woodwork.

17-year-old Abbie Larkin came on and scored in the second half before adding another two in the final seven minutes to complete her hat-trick.

Elsewhere, Athlone continued their pursuit with a 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers. Gemma McGuinness helped them to an early lead. Maddison Gibson struck back at the Showgrounds. The game looked set for a draw until Gillian Keenan scored with four minutes remaining.

DLR Waves and Wexford Youths played out a scoreless draw at the UCD Bowl. Three superb strikes including a cracking goal from Chloe Darby helped Bohemians to a 3-0 triumph over Treaty United. Rebecca Cooke and Aoife Robinson were on target in the second half.

Finally, Cork City suffered a 5-1 loss at the hands of Galway WFC. Ciara McNamara knocked the ball into her own net from a corner in the opening minutes for the worst possible start. Remarkably, Bryce Reynolds and Jamie Erickson both scored from corners to make it 3-0 after just ten minutes.

Laura Shine scored for Cork in the second half before Lynsey McKey put the ball past Maria O’Sullivan to complete a comfortable outing.