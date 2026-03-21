Daniel Kelly strike sees Shels move fourth with win in Sligo

Sligo Rovers 0

Shelbourne 1

DANIEL KELLY’S SECOND-HALF strike earned Shelbourne all three points against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

It’s a third win of the season for Joey O’Brien’s side, who kept just their second clean sheet of the campaign.

The visitors controlled large periods of the opening half, but almost landed themselves in trouble on a couple of occasions.

A mix-up at the back with goalkeeper Wessel Speel and two of his defenders allowed Alex Nolan a shot on goal from close range at an angle, but Sam Bone was on hand to clear it off the line.

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A curling effort from Kameron Ledwidge just curled away from Sam Sargeant’s goals, as Shels looked threatening going forward.

What a strike!💥



Daniel Kelly gives Shels the lead. pic.twitter.com/uXPxZr7tHl — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) March 21, 2026

Harry Wood and John Martin, who scored five against Sligo last year, were proving to be a real handful for the Sligo defence.

A brilliant piece of skill from Kelly had Shels ahead on 63 minutes when the former Derry man weaved his way past three players before striking with real menace into the net.

Two strong Wessel Speel saves denied Sligo an equaliser late on. Seb Quirk’s powerful drive was well held by the Dutchman, before an outstanding stop in added time denied Archie Meekison, as Sligo piled the pressure on the Shels rearguard to try and find an equaliser.

But Shels held out for all three points to move into fourth.

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Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua, Sean McHale, Ollie Denham, Will Fitzgerald, James McManus (Ciaron Harkin, 78), Carl McHugh (Gareth McElroy, 70), Seb Quirk, Alex Nolan (Mai Traore, 69), Archie Meekison, Cian Kavanagh.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel, Sam Bone, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris (Sean Gannon, 76), Daniel Kelly (Evan Caffrey, 86), Kerr McInroy, Jack Henry-Francis (JJ Lunney, 86), Ali Coote (Maill Lundgren, 66), Harry Wood, John Martin (Sean Boyd, 76).

Referee: Paul Norton.