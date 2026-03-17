'They know what they're doing' - Shelbourne boss O'Brien on pre-match fracas with Bohs

SHELBOURNE MANAGER JOEY O’Brien isn’t buying Bohemians’ claim that the pre-match fracas between players and coaches at Tolka Park was due to a simple lapse in judgement.

Rather, he believes that Alan Reynolds’ Gypsies set out to intentionally rile his team before a big Dublin derby, but maintains it backfired as Shelbourne “were never going to back down” on their own patch.

Players and coaches on both sides clashed 10 minutes before kickoff in Monday’s Premier Division encounter when Shels took exception to Bohs encroaching into the half they were warming up in, to applaud the travelling fans behind the Ballybough goal.

Angry words quickly turned into a melee and some coaches raced from the opposite end of the ground to get involved in the altercation.

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Eventually it fizzled out, but not before respective backroom staff got involved in another physical exchange at the opposite end of the pitch as the sides made their way back to the tunnel minutes before the 0-0 draw.

Bohemians manager Reynolds and Shelbourne assistant David McAllister were involved in a tangle and, after the game, Reynolds admitted his players probably moved too far down the pitch to clap their supporters.

“That’s the first thing I thought. ‘Where are we going?’ For me, we didn’t need to go that far but whatever went on down there, I didn’t actually see but it was ugly,” said Reynolds.

“There wasn’t anything from Dave McAllister. There were two fellas probably protecting their own and fighting for their own but there wasn’t anyone that got a slap. To me it’s just passion. I actually thought that it needed it because it needed to liven up the place. I thought it was a bit flat so that helped.”

Reynolds added: “I’ve met Joey O’Brien on Pro Licences and he’s a really good fella and seems to be a really good manager. I don’t know him and he doesn’t know me, but for some reason that happens there tonight which is preventable. I don’t get it but look, if there’s needle in it there’s needle in it.”

But Shels boss O’Brien isn’t buying Reynolds’ explanation that a simple lapse in judgement sparked the flare up.

O’Brien said: “They do it, don’t they? He (Reynolds) has done a couple of things here as you know, so he probably likes to rile us, or thinks he can rile us. They know what they’re doing and obviously we’re never going to back down. He’s looking for a reaction and I suppose he got a reaction. As I said, we’re never going to back down.”

Asked if he shook Reynolds’ hand on the final whistle, O’Brien added: “He probably didn’t come near me. He sort of does that. It’s great having these rivalries and we had a right ding-dong off them here.

“We had the last laugh last season with that 3-2 in Dalymount. They were probably hurting from that. There’s another three rounds to go (this season), so there should be some good entertainment – on and off the pitch.”