Mipo Odubeko sprung from bench to snatch late win for Shels against Bohs

Shelbourne 1

Bohemians 0

MIPO ODUBEKO MADE his point with a toe poke.

The Shelbourne striker was sprung from the bench just after the hour and prodded home the winner 11 minutes from time as Damien Duff earned his first win over Bohemians since Alan Reynolds took the reins.

A north Dublin derby that looked like it was stuttering to a stalemate was instead turned on its head by Oduebko’s big toe after fine work from Harry Wood, Evan Caffrey and Ali Coote to create the chance.

It was the winter signing’s first goal at Tolka Park in the Premier Division and he will hope it can act as a catalyst for more.

When the final whistle blew Duff turned from the home dugout and came into the main stand to summon his son down onto the pitch and send him onto the pitch to savour a win that never looked likely.

Reynolds stood in the centre circle looking towards the bereft away end and as Duff walked past him there was no attempt by either to shake hands.

That’s a sign of the coldness between these rival bosses, but until Odubeko sent Drumcondra wild there was little heat on the pitch.

Before we knew it 20 minutes had flashed by and the only thing of note was a yellow card for Sean Gannon after stopping Ross Tierney breakaway in the middle of the pitch.

Neither side would muster a shot on target before the break but, as the half wore on, it was the visitors who began to show the most intent.

Tierney, in particular, was zipping around the pitch to such a degree that the freshly laid sand beneath the pitch surface was flittering into the air behind him as his heels clicked into gear.

But neither side was leaving anyone for dust.

It was Tierney’s cross from the left on 26 minutes that was met by left-side centre back Jordan Flores on the six-yard box with a header that looped slowly wide of the post.

It was an indication of Bohs’ willingness to commit people forward when the time allowed, although Shels captain Mark Coyle did a fine job of marshalling the defence from the centre of a three-man unit after Lewis Temple was ruled out with a foot injury.

It was another headache for Duff to contend with, even if the return of Sean Boyd to lead the line was a boost with Odubeko again making do with a place on the bench before eventually making such a telling impact.

One of the biggest roars of approval the home supporters had to make do with was when Boyd chased down what looked like a lost cause of an overhit pass from Caffrey and was able to win his side a corner.

𝗠𝗜𝗣𝗢! 🔴



Shels lead in the North Dublin Derby!



Big impact off the bench!#LOI pic.twitter.com/V7LKPA1LED — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 11, 2025

Nothing came of it and other than one James Norris pull back that Ellis Chapman almost connected with the champions offered little else in the final third.

Bohs, for all their endeavour, were also lacking in the Shels box. Dawson Devoy snatched at an opportunity inside the box after Tierney jinked around two challenged to set him up.

There was pressure on but he should have done better than cut across it and miss the target. Shels were similarly sloppy in their own box and goalkeeper Conor Kearns needed to win a 50-50 challenge with Devoy after a heavy touch from a pass back almost led to major embarrassment.

As the sun began to set on a lovely Dublin evening and the temperature dropped, it felt like a mistake or moment of magic would be required.

Yet it really shouldn’t have been the case at all when good centre forward play by Boyd around the edge of the area led to him sliding a pass into the path of Wood advancing on the left.

There were 65 minutes on the clock and as he strode onto the ball he scuffed a cross-cum-shot when he was well positioned to at least make the keeper work.

Odubeko was introduced for Chapman at that break in play as Shels returned to the front two that looked so threatening in the first couple of weeks.

There was finally a shot on target when JJ Lunney disposed Niall Morahan and Boyd’s attempt at guiding the ball into the corner from the edge of the box was easily dealt with by Kacper Chorazka.

There was no such grace needed for the winner 11 minutes from time, although there was plenty in the build up.

Wood’s sharp pass wide gave Caffrey space to run into. He cut inside and provided a neat reverse for sub Coote to fire across. Wood really should have connected but Leigh Kavanagh’s clearance fell to Odubeko.

He took one touch with his left to chop onto his favoured right and with just enough space opening up he prodded a shot with his big toe between Niall Morahan and Kavanagh.

Tolka erupted and Shels moved into third as Bohs remain in seventh, a long way from heaven.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon, Mark Coyle (captain), Kameron Ledwidge, James Norris; Evan Caffrey, Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney (Ali Coote 73), Ellis Chapman (Mipo Odubeko 66), Hary Wood (John O’Sullivan 81); Sean Boyd.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; John Mountney, Leigh Kavanagh, Sean Grehan, Jordan Flores; Niall Morahan (James Clarke 81), James McManus (Conor Parsons 81); Ross Tierney, Dawson Devoy, Dayle Rooney; Colm Whelan (Adam McDonnell 81).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Attendance: 5,513