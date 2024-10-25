Shelbourne beat Drogheda to close in on title triumph

Shelbourne 2

Drogheda 1

SHELBOURNE ARE one game away from ending an 18-year wait to win the Premier Division title after a tense 2-1 win over Drogheda this evening.

Goals from Sean Boyd and Rayhaan Tulloch put the league leaders into a commanding lead.

But a brilliant 67th-minute Bridel Bosakani goal set up a nail-biting finale for the hosts.

Following Derry’s loss to St Patrick’s Athletic tonight, the Tolka Park outfit could be confirmed as champions as early as Sunday if Shamrock Rovers fail to beat Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Otherwise, the Dubliners will need to win up in Derry next week to guarantee a glorious end to their extraordinary season.

Shelbourne went into this game two points clear of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at the top of the table, knowing a win could potentially seal a title triumph.

Damien Duff’s men ended a six-game winless streak in last Friday’s 3-1 victory over Waterford.

Drogheda had already been condemned to a ninth-place finish ahead of tonight’s fixture. There were bigger games to come for Kevin Doherty’s men in the form of a promotion-relegation playoff and an FAI Cup final versus Derry next month.

Shels made two changes from the Waterford win. Liam Burt and JJ Lunney came into the team for Ali Coote and the suspended Mark Coyle.

For Drogheda, Jack Keaney, Gary Deegan and Aaron McNally were all brought into the starting XI, with Dave Webster, Ryan Brennan and Shane Farrell making way.

Liam Burt scored a spectacular goal from distance last week and nearly repeated the tricky early on.

The 25-year-old Scottish winger’s low drive from distance went narrowly wide and moments later, he blasted wastefully over the bar from the edge of the area as Shels made the brighter start.

They were not denied for long though, as Drogheda had several players upfield and were caught on the counter-attack in the 11th minute.

A Tulloch clearance from the back found John Martin, who produced a brilliant first-time flick-through for Boyd. The 26-year-old sprinted in on goal and stayed onside because he made the run from just inside his half.

The striker made no mistake with a clinical finish, dinking the ball over Luke Dennison for his 10th league goal from 27 appearances.

League leaders Shelbourne have hit the front against Drogheda United and it's the in-form Sean Boyd who races clear and chips the goalkeeper to make it 1-0



📱 Updates - https://t.co/wRv55UVMR1

— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 25, 2024

Tulloch was involved again midway through the half — his low cross found Burt who blasted over from the edge of the area.

Shortly thereafter, the Scottish star set up Sean Gannon, but Shels again failed to work the goalkeeper as the full-back shot over the bar from a tight angle.

As half-time approached, the lively Burt crossed for Martin, who could not get enough power into the subsequent header to test Dennison.

Shels’ only disappointment going in at the break was that they only led by a single goal. Duff’s team were controlling the game, with their opponents offering minimal attacking threat.

Meanwhile, news that title rivals Derry had gone behind served as a further reminder of how significant the three points would be for the home side.

Drogheda created nothing in the opening period but almost equalised early in the second half.

Shels were dispossessed attempting to play out from the back, with Luke Heeney firing inches wide from the edge of the area.

Minutes later, more sloppy play out from the back by the hosts again went unpunished, as Douglas James-Taylor’s powerful effort went inches wide.

The visitors were made to pay amid another quick counter-attack. After an initial cross by Gannon was blocked, Boyd turned provider this time, with his low ball into the area converted first-time by Tulloch at the near post.

It was the former England underage international’s second Premier Division goal since joining the club in July and the 23-year-old winger is unlikely to have scored many more important in his career.

Shelbourne's nerves ease at Tolka Park as the league leaders double their lead against Drogheda United, Rayhaan Tulloch making it 2-0



📱 Updates - https://t.co/wRv55UVMR1

— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 25, 2024

Shels were coasting to a victory, but out of nothing, they were hit with a sucker punch.

Substitute Bosakani received the ball on the edge of the area from an Adam Foley cutback and planted a superb effort into the top corner.

Drogheda United are back in it at Tolka Park as they halve Shelbourne's lead thanks to Bridel Bosakani's superb strike. League leaders Shels still lead 2-1



📱 Updates - https://t.co/wRv55UVMR1

— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 25, 2024

The 20-year-old attacker’s goal set up a tense climax for the home fans.

For the most part, however, Shels showed good composure to see the game out, keeping the ball well, slowing the game down and limiting their opponents to half chances.

Hundreds of ecstatic fans ran out to the pitch to celebrate the final whistle at full-time as their team edged closer to an incredible achievement.

Shelbourne FC: 1. Conor Kearns 29. Paddy Barrett 2. Sean Gannon 4. Kameron Ledwidge 3. Tyreke Wilson 6. JJ Lunney 27. Evan Caffrey (O’Sullivan 90) 67. Liam Burt (Coote 71) 10. John Martin (O’Brien 64) 77. Rayhaan Tulloch (Wood 71) 9. Sean Boyd.

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 5. Shane Griffith 7. Harry Wood 14. Ali Coote 16. John O’Sullivan 22. Dean Williams 41. Luca Cailloce 44. Dan Ring 48. Aiden O’Brien

Drogheda United: 36. Luke Dennison 4. Andrew Quinn 6. Jack Keaney 18. James Bolger (Bailey 57) 2. Elicha Ahui 7. Darragh Markey (Davis 46) 8. Gary Deegan 22. Aaron McNally (Cailloce 74) 21. Luke Heeney 11. Adam Foley 10. Douglas James-Taylor (Bosakani 57)

Subs: 1. Andrew Wogan 5. Aaron Harper Bailey 14. Matthew O’Brien 15. David Webster 19. Ryan Brennan 24. Warren Davis 25. Bridel Bosakani 31. James Byrne 49. Killian Cailloce.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).