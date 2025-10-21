Shelbourne duo sign new deals

SHELBOURNE DUO Ali Coote and John Martin have signed new multi-year deals with the club.

Midfielder Coote’s contract extension sees him commit to the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The former Scottish underage international signed from Detroit City FC in 2024, having had previous spells at Waterford and Bohemians.

Coote helped the Tolka Park outfit win the Premier Division title last year after signing midway through the campaign and has impressed in the Uefa Conference League this season.

In the league alone, he has scored six goals from 43 appearances overall, including five from 30 this season.

Advertisement

“Ali’s a highly technical player, and over the past few months, he’s probably been playing the best football of his career,” Shels manager Joey O’Brien said.

“He’s had other offers in the league as you’d expect, so we’re really pleased that he’s chosen to continue with us and keep building on what he’s started here.”

Former Ireland underage international Martin has also extended his stay at the club until 2027.

The striker has scored 14 goals from 76 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in 2024, including four goals from 30 Premier Division appearances this season.

The Kilkenny native originally played for Shels at youth level and since then, has had stints at St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford, Bray Wanderers and Dundalk before returning to the Dublin side.

“John is the ultimate team player; he always puts the team ahead of himself, which is a rare quality in the game today,” O’Brien said.

“He’s got all the traits you want in a professional, and whenever he’s called upon, he delivers.”