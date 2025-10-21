More Stories
Shelbourne's Ali Coote (file pic). Dan Clohessy/INPHO
FreeExtension

Shelbourne duo sign new deals

Ali Coote and John Martin have committed their future to the club.
9.27pm, 21 Oct 2025

SHELBOURNE DUO Ali Coote and John Martin have signed new multi-year deals with the club.

Midfielder Coote’s contract extension sees him commit to the club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The former Scottish underage international signed from Detroit City FC in 2024, having had previous spells at Waterford and Bohemians.

Coote helped the Tolka Park outfit win the Premier Division title last year after signing midway through the campaign and has impressed in the Uefa Conference League this season.

In the league alone, he has scored six goals from 43 appearances overall, including five from 30 this season.

“Ali’s a highly technical player, and over the past few months, he’s probably been playing the best football of his career,” Shels manager Joey O’Brien said.

“He’s had other offers in the league as you’d expect, so we’re really pleased that he’s chosen to continue with us and keep building on what he’s started here.”

Former Ireland underage international Martin has also extended his stay at the club until 2027.

The striker has scored 14 goals from 76 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in 2024, including four goals from 30 Premier Division appearances this season.

The Kilkenny native originally played for Shels at youth level and since then, has had stints at St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford, Bray Wanderers and Dundalk before returning to the Dublin side.

“John is the ultimate team player; he always puts the team ahead of himself, which is a rare quality in the game today,” O’Brien said.

“He’s got all the traits you want in a professional, and whenever he’s called upon, he delivers.” 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie