Shelbourne duo sign new long-term deals

SHELBOURNE DUO Evan Caffrey and Conor Kearns have signed new contracts with the club.

26-year-old Kearns has consolidated his status as one of the League of Ireland’s top goalkeepers since joining the club from Galway United in January 2023.

The Dubliner was crucial to Shelbourne winning the title last season, earning 16 clean sheets and helping them achieve the best defensive record in the division by conceding only 27 goals.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old midfielder Caffrey has made 83 appearances for Shels in all competitions since joining from UCD ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring seven goals in that period.

“This is a brilliant day for the club with us signing Conor and Evan on long-term deals,” manager Damien Duff said. “It shows great intent and that we will not stand still.

“Conor has been brilliant for this club. Strikers might get the headlines but Conor has won us many games also. He is a special goalkeeper. It is his spiritual home and we want him and this group to be together for a long time.

The former Blackburn and Chelsea star continued: “I have known Evan nine years now and it has been a pleasure to watch him grow into a fine player and a fine young man. He has a lot of brilliant qualities and can play many positions which is gold dust. He has started the season brilliantly and I have no doubt that he will play a massive part again, as he did last year.”