Shelbourne name Seán Russell as new women’s manager

SEÁN RUSSELL HAS been named as the new Shelbourne FC women’s manager following the departure of Eoin Wearen.

Russell joins the Reds after an impressive spell in charge of Treaty United, where he led the club to its strongest season to date in the Women’s Premier Division, delivering a record points total and guiding the Limerick side to an FAI Cup semi-final.

Russell initially served within Treaty United’s academy before stepping into senior management.

In his playing days, he enjoyed a short spell at Tolka Park, lining out for Shels in 2014. Russell also played with UCD, Limerick, Longford Town and Drogheda United.

Speaking on his appointment, Russell said: “I am honoured to be joining Shelbourne Football Club as the Women’s Head Coach. Shels are a massive club and I will be doing everything I can to take the team right to the top of Irish football where it belongs. I want to engage everybody from players to fans to create something special here. Our ambition is to be right at the top, playing an exciting style of football that everyone connected to the club can be proud of.”