Shelbourne drop 'Ladies' from women's team name in bid to achieve equality for all players

The Dublin side has announced a number of progressive steps to further integrate their women’s team in the club.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 2:14 PM
The Shelbourne Ladies will now be known as Shelbourne FC.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE FOOTBALL CLUB have announced they are removing the word ‘Ladies’ from the name of their women’s team in a bid to achieve “equality and parity of esteem for all of our players”.

The Dublin club will now use Shelbourne FC to refer to their women’s team, who defeated Kilkenny 10-1 in the opening round of the Women’s National League (WNL) last weekend.

Shelbourne has also committed to a number of other progressive steps in this regard.

Tolka Park will become the new home ground of their WNL team, having used the AUL Complex as the grounds for their home games last season.

The women’s team will also be included in the club’s kit deal with Umbro and front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Dublin City University.

Shelbourne’s social media channels will be used to represent and promote their men’s and women’s teams senior teams as well as their U19 sides.

Season tickets for Shelbourne FC will also be valid for the club’s WNL games, while the boys and girls in the club’s academy will be able to avail of a free season ticket.

Finally, Shelbourne players will wear a 20×20 arm patch in all of their WNL games to show their support for the campaign which aims to increase coverage of women’s sport by 20% by 2020.

About the author:

Sinead Farrell
