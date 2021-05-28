O'Connor double helps Shelbourne cruise past Galway

Shelbourne 4

Galway United 0

MICHAEL O’CONNOR’S FIRST-HALF double sent Shelbourne on their way to a comprehensive 4-0 win over Galway United at Tolka Park.

Yoyo Mahdy scored the pick of the goals early in the second half and substitute Glen McAuley rounded off a fine win late on as Shels remain five points clear of UCD in second.

The visitors may have considered themselves unlucky to go in two goals down at the break as O’Connor twice saw shots heavily deflected to deceive Galway keeper Conor Kearns.

They could have no complaints at the manner with which Shelbourne extended their advantage in the second half while John Caulfield’s side produced little of note.

It was in stark contrast to the frenetic opening period in which both sides created chances, with Pauric Cunningham and Ruari Keating twice going close for the Tribesmen.

Cunningham steered a Keating cross just wide before the former Torquay United man sent lifted shot just over the bar.

Kearns was drawn into action for the first time just past the midway point in the half and it was top-class save to claw Michael O’Connor’s deflected shot out of the top corner.

O’Connor’s luck was in two minutes later as Galway coughed up possession in their own half and the striker’s 25-yard shot hit Killian Brouder and squirmed past Kearns into the bottom corner.

Kevin O’Connor then saw his free kick spin off the wall and end up wide, before Galway enjoyed another purple patch, though neither Maurice Nugent nor Mikey Place could hit the target.

Nugent’s chance was particularly good as Conor McCormack picked out Keating with a quick free kick, but he could only turn the low cross past the post.

Galway paid the price three minutes before half-time as a fine John Ross Wilson run ended with O’Connor against seeing his shot take a wicked deflection and leave Kearns helpless.

It was 3-0 within seven minutes of the restart, Galway only half-clearing a free kick and Mahdy took full advantage with a spectacular first-time shot that arrowed into the bottom corner.

Galway did have chances but they were from distance as Shane Duggan twice missed the top corner by inches, while Wilson was denied by Kearns at the other end.

Former Liverpool trainee McAuley replaced Michael O’Connor for the last ten minutes and steered home Shane Farrell’s cross with his first touch to round off a resounding win.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, Wexford Youths were 2-0 winners at Cabinteely while Treaty United recorded a 2-0 win at home to Bray.

A second-half Jake Hegarty goal proved the difference as Cobh Ramblers edged past Cork City 1-0, and UCD came from 2-0 down to beat Athlone 3-2, the visitors taking all three points thanks to Mark Dignam’s injury-time strike.

Shelbourne: Brendan Clarke; John Ross Wilson (Michael Barker, 90), Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; JJ Lunney, Georgie Poynton, Ryan Brennan; Shane Farrell (Alex Nolan, 90+3), Yoyo Mahdy (Dayle Rooney, 90), Michael O’Connor (Glen McAuley, 80).

Galway United: Conor Kearns; Gary Boylan Christopher Horgan, 85) Maurice Nugent, Kilian Brouder, Carlton Ubaezuonu; Conor McCormack, David Hurley (Mikie Rowe, 56), Shane Duggan (Stephen Christopher, 85); Ruairí Keating, Mikey Place, Pauric Cunningham (Wilson Waweru, 56).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more