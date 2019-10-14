Breathtaking Shels goal sparks title race to life as holders Wexford book Aviva ticket

AN EXCITING WEEKEND of Women’s National League action, which saw the title race extended as Shelbourne spoiled Peamount United’s party in a top-of-the-table clash, a breathtaking goal scored and the first 2019 FAI Women’s Cup finalists confirmed.

Rebecca Cooke and her Shelbourne team-mates celebrate. Source: Shelbourne FC.

There were two league fixtures down for decision with Shels and Cork City both emerging victorious, while Wexford Youths booked their ticket to the Aviva Stadium following a 4-2 win over Galway.

A sublime Rebecca Cooke goal was one of the highlights of Saturday night’s showdown between Shelbourne and Peamount. The Ireland U19 star had a pop from distance straight off a throw-in, brilliantly finding the top corner after shooting on the turn.

That made it 2-0 in a game which a Peamount win at Greenogue would have saw them clinch the 2019 league title. Now, second-placed Shels move just two points behind with two games remaining.

Emily Whelan was the Reds’ other goal-scorer as they ended the leaders’ unbeaten league record and added excitement to the title race.

A thrilling clash from start to finish, Peas could only settle for an injury-time consolation goal, courtesy of substitute Lulu Masterson.

They now face DLR Waves and Cork City in their final two games, while Shelbourne also meet DLR before finishing their campaign against reigning champions Wexford Youths.

Rivalries will be renewed in cup action on Wednesday night first, however, as Shels and Peamount go head-to-head in the second Só Hotels FAI Cup semi-final. That fixture is again down for PRL Park, Greenogue [KO 7.45pm].

Also on Saturday evening, Wexford Youths booked their own ticket to the Aviva Stadium as they won the first Só Hotels FAI Cup semi-final.

They beat Galway 4-2 to seal their spot in the 3 November showpiece, where they’ll face either Peamount in a repeat of last year’s final, or 2016 champions Shelbourne.

After her first international goal and overall incredible display at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night, Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett was in flying form at Ferrycarrig Park, inspiring Youths with a brilliant brace.

Jarrett had a night to remember in the green jersey during the week. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway took the lead through Aoife Thompson 20 minutes in, but goals from Jarrett and McKenna Davidson had Wexford on top at half time. The former made it 3-1 two minutes after the restart, while Thompson’s second gave Galway hope shortly after.

But Wexford captain Kylie Murphy was there to seal the win, and her side’s FAI Cup final spot, as the clock ran down.

Meanwhile yesterday, there was a dramatic Munster derby at Markets Fields as Cork City edged past Limerick through a 94th-minute Saoirse Noonan penalty.

Noonan, who also stars for the Cork ladies footballers and has dipped her toes into AFLW of late, was on target from 13 yards twice, her previous 74th-minute spot kick making it 2-1.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring early through Aoife Horgan, before Katie McCarthy pulled one back for the Leesiders as half time approached. After the break, 20-year-old Noonan had Cork ahead until Horgan again hit home to bring the sides level on 84 minutes.

But Noonan held her composure to dispatch the last-gasp injury-time penalty, and in turn, secure all three points for her side in Limerick.

