Shelbourne sign Ireland underage international Josh Giurgi from Norwich City

The 20-year-old Dubliner joins until the end of the season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 2:23 PM
Josh Giurgi at Norwich.
Image: PA
SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Ireland underage winger Josh Giurgi from Norwich City.

The 20-year-old Dubliner joined the Canaries from Leixlip United and worked his way up through the ranks to play for their Premier League 2 side.

He links up with Damien Duff’s side on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

“I’m delighted to sign for this great club and help us in the journey that we are on,” said Giurgi.

“The players, all of the staff and gaffer have all been very welcoming from the start and I can’t wait to get on the pitch.”

Shels boss Duff added: “Josh came in and trained brilliantly last week and thoroughly deserves this deal.

“He has great quality on the ball, is very athletic and penetrates brilliantly. He is eager to rebuild his career after leaving Norwich and I am sure we can help him.”

