RTÉ set to broadcast first leg of Shelbourne's UEFA tussle with Linfield

RTÉ HAVE CONFIRMED that Shelbourne’s UEFA Conference League meeting with Linfield next Thursday will be broadcast live.

The two sides are bidding for a place in the league stages of the European competition and had already met in the early rounds of the Champions League back in July, Shels coming out winners 2-1 on aggregate.

With the second leg back in Windsor Park and with Blues manager David Healy smarting from the defeat last month, it is not known if this will be televised.

The game on 21 August in Tolka Park will kick off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Virgin Media have released details of their next two live SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixtures.

Drogheda United v St Patrick’s Athletic will be live on Friday, 22 August on Virgin Media Two. With only four points separating both teams, this will be a crucial game in the race for a European spot as the season comes to its final run.

The following week Cork City host Waterford on Friday, 29 August in a Munster derby, with City knowing that anything less than a win is needed if they are to avoid relegation.

Coverage begins at 7:30pm on both nights, with Tommy Martin on presenting duties.