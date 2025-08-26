Premier Sports to broadcast Shelbourne-Linfield clash live

PREMIER SPORTS WILL broadcast live coverage of Shelbourne’s away tie with Linfield on Thursday night.

They will also show any goals between Shamrock Rovers and Santa Clara when they happen on a big night for Irish football, where two sides could qualify for the Uefa Conference League group stages.

Both League of Ireland sides won their first legs in the Uefa Conference League play-off round, Shelbourne prevailing 3-1 against Linfield in Tolka Park and Shamrock Rovers claiming a 2-1 victory in the Azores versus Primeira Liga side, Santa Clara.

Live coverage begins on Premier Sports 1 from 7.15pm with Aisling O’Reilly presenting alongside Ronan Finn and Dave Rogers. Kick off is at 7.45pm, with commentary from Cathal Mullaney with Kenny Cunningham.

In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available as part of the ‘Sports Extra’ Pack on Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone.