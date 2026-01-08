Shelbourne title winning captain Coyle moves to Coleraine

SHELBOURNE’S PREMIER DIVISION winning captain Mark Coyle has joined Coleraine on a two-and-half year deal for an undiclosed fee.

Coyle began his career at Finn Harps, where he had two spells, and also played for Cockhill Celtic. He joined Shelbourne in 2022, helping them reach the FAI Cup final that year, before taking over as captain from Luke Byrne at the end fo the 2023 season.

Advertisement

Coyle lifted the Premier Division trophy in 2024 as Shelbourne ended their 18-year-wait for the title.

“Everyone at Shelbourne FC wishes Mark the very best of luck in the next chapter of his career with Coleraine,” stated the club today.

Shelbourne's Mark Coyle. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins hailed the addition of Coyle to their squad.

“He’s got fantastic leadership. He brings quality and a know-how but it’s also about day-to-day behaviour and habits in terms of how he trains and conducts himself.

“He will help to build a culture here that eventually turns us into winners, so to bring Mark with that experience and quality is huge for us.

“He’s in his prime years for a midfielder. He’ll bring a real drive, a real hunger and quality to the group.”