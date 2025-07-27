Shelbourne make bid for West Ham youngster Sean Moore

SHELBOURNE HAVE SUBMITTED an undisclosed bid to sign West Ham United’s Republic of Ireland U21 international Sean Moore.

The 19-year-old has one season remaining on the contract he signed with the Premier League club when he joined from Cliftonville in 2023.

It’s understood Shels previously attempted a loan deal for the player, and after that was rebuffed they came back to the table with an offer of a permanent move.

An exciting winger who can operate at full back, Moore played over 40 games for the Irish League side before leaving for the Hammers at the age of 17.

He was initially capped by Northern Ireland at youth level but he made his debut for the Republic at Under-19 level before being capped by the U-21s against Sweden last year.