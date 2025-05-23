Advertisement
More Stories
John Martin (left) with Kameron Ledwidge. James Lawlor/INPHO
Freemagic martin

John Martin Shelbourne's hat-trick hero in 3-2 thriller with Sligo Rovers

Owen Elding netted sensational strike for Bit O’Red but Damien Duff’s side back to winning ways.
10.04pm, 23 May 2025

Shelbourne 3

Sligo Rovers 2

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

JOHN MARTIN WAS the hat-trick hero as Shelbourne got back to winning ways in a 3-2 thriller at Tolka Park.

Gareth McElroy had given Sligo Rovers a surprise lead early on, but Martin hit back with three unanswered strikes to prove the matchwinner, despite star in the making Owen Elding setting up an extremely nervy ending with a sensational long-range effort.

The impressive visitors, who made just the one change from the side that brilliantly overcame Galway United last week, got the dream start in the third minute. McElroy easily shrugged off his marker Kameron Ledwidge before confidently heading down past the helpless Lorcan Healy.

On his 100th appearance in Red, Evan Caffrey tried desperately to level immediately afterwards but saw his curling effort sail just over.

The early goal set the tone for an end-to-end first half with chances aplenty. Irish under-21 International Jad Hakiki looked to get one over on his former side, cutting inside on his right foot and unleashing a thunderous strike that went inches wide.

It seemed a matter of time before the next goal was to come and it was the champions who grabbed the equaliser just after the half hour mark. Martin showed great movement in the area to get across Sligo stopper Sam Sargeant and calmly finish Caffrey’s low cross from the left.

Just six minutes later the hosts were ahead through the same combination that brought about the opener. Caffrey, again, cut inside onto his right and crossed to the back post to find Martin, who gladly headed home unchallenged.

The half time break did nothing to slow the relentless pace as both sides continued to go at each other hammer and tongs. Martin must have thought three points were on the way, grabbing his hat-trick 13-minutes after the restart following a chaotic goalmouth scramble.

The home side’s celebrations were cut short just a minute later when Elding responded with a goal of the season contender, striking beautifully straight into the top corner from almost 30-yards out.

Former Sligo man Ellis Chapman began to find some space in the pockets and had a couple of good chances to notch against his old side but was snuffed out on each occasion.

John Russell then threw the proverbial kitchen sink for the remaining minutes with a front two of Francely Lomboto and Wilson Waweru proving a handful and looking dangerous from set pieces. But Damien Duff’s charges dug deep to repel everything that was thrown at them to hold on for three points in a roller coaster of a game.

Shelbourne: Lorcan Healy; Mark Coyle, Kameron Ledwidge, Tyreke Wilson; John O’Sullivan, Kerr McInroy, JJ Lunney, Ellis Chapman, Evan Caffrey; Harry Wood (Mipo Odubeko, 70’), John Martin (Daniel Kelly, 84’)

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Conor Reynolds (Harvey Lintott, 46’), Gareth McElroy, John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson; Jad Hakiki, Matthew Wolfe (Francely Lomboto, 70’), Owen Elding, Stephen Mallon (Ronan Manning, 46’), Will Fitzgerald; Cian Kavanagh (Wilson Waweru, 70’)

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie