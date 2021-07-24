Seven-goal Shelbourne make light work of Treaty United

Shelbourne 7

Treaty United 2

Andrew Dempsey reports from Tolka Park

SHELBOURNE MAINTAINED THEIR imperious title-chase as they eased past Treaty United with a 7-2 scoreline at a sun-baked Tolka Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds won thanks to goals from Saoirse Noonan, Ciara Grant and Jess Stapleton. Ireland international Keeva Keenan also made her first start for the club, and scored following her arrival from Scottish giants Celtic.

Shels started the game in blistering fashion, racing into a three-nil lead after nine minutes. Noonan scored twice, with her second proving to be the pick of the bunch, after Emily Whelan had opened the scoring in the fifth minute, heading home from a Jamie Finn cross.

Finn produced an excellent first-half display, scoring once and setting up two as the Shannonsiders could do little about a dominant performance from the title-chasing

Reds.

Jessie Stapleton would make it four after 24 minutes with a superb free-kick that clipped in off the underside of the bar, before Noonan went from scorer to provider on the half-hour mark, crossing to Keenan who poked home in the six-yard box.

Ciara Grant would also get on in on the act in a sensational first-half performance from Shels, rounding Treaty goalkeeper Medbh Ryan to make it 6-0 after 40 minutes. Jenna Slattery did net for the visitors before the break, capitalising on some sloppy play from Shels to make it 6-1.

And it was Slattery’s goal that managed to stem the flow of Shelbourne goals, but the Reds remained a real threat through the second-half, with Noelle Murray seeing her volley crash off the inside of the post.

Shels finally broke down that Treaty resistance midway through the second period as substitute Mia Dodd finished off a fine attacking move for Noel King’s side after 72 minutes.

Murray would once again see an effort crash off the woodwork as the game came to a close. But it was Treaty who had the last say in the game, as Slattery scored her second of the game with a great turn and finish as Shels ran out 7-2 winners.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden (Sophie Lenehan 46); Jessie Stapleton (Shauna Fox 46 (Taylor White, 63)), Pearl Slattery (c), Rachel Graham, Jessica Gargan; Keeva Keenan (Taylor White 78), Ciara Grant, Jamie Finn; Emily Whelan (Abbie Larkin 46), Saoirse Noonan, Noelle Murray.

Treaty United: Maebh Ryan; Shannon Parbat, Eve O'Sullivan (Rebecca Horgan

39), Jesse Mendez; Aine Walsh (Eimear Carey 89), Jenna Slattery, Cara Griffin

(Alannah Mitchell 32), Olivia Gibson (Tara O'Gorman 46); Gillian Keenan, Aoife

Horgan (c), Aoife Cronin.

Referee: Sean Stephens.

