Shelbourne end 6-game winless run and revive title bid

Shelbourne 3

Waterford 1

A BRACE from Sean Boyd and a Liam Burt goal earned Shelbourne a dramatic come-from-behind 3-1 win over Waterford this evening.

Padraig Amond’s penalty had given the visitors the lead before Boyd capitalised on a Darragh Leahy error to level shortly before half-time.

A Boyd penalty and a superb Burt solo effort won it for the hosts late in the second half. to secure a hard-fought win.

Shelbourne had started the day at the summit of the table, but not by much. Four points separated the top five teams.

Below Damien Duff’s men (54 points) sat Derry City (52 points), Shamrock Rovers (52 points), St Patrick’s Athletic (50 points) and Galway United (50 points).

Even tonight’s opponents Waterford (sitting seventh on 44 points) were marginally ruled out of the title race mathematically, as they were 10 points adrift of Shels with three games remaining.

But the title-chasing Tolka Park outfit had hit a slump at the worst possible time. With six points from their last eight games, only Dundalk were below them in the form table.

Yet despite that poor run, Shels’s task was simple — win their remaining three fixtures, and they would be crowned Premier Division champions.

The visitors, by contrast, had little other than pride and the possibility of a slightly higher league finish to play for.

Last week’s 0-0 draw at home to Drogheda secured their Premier Division status for 2025.

Waterford were unchanged from that match, while there was just one alteration to Shels’ starting XI, with Paddy Barrett coming in for John O’Sullivan.

It was a cagey opening 20 minutes, with the hosts primarily intent on giving little away at the back owing to the occasion’s significance.

There was an edginess to Shels’ play that translated to the crowd. With the aimless long balls, the overambitious passes and the hopeful efforts on goal, it was easy to see why the team had gone on a six-game winless streak.

Yet Duff had emphasised the importance of patience ahead of this encounter and the home side came into the game more as the half progressed.

Ali Coote tested Sam Sergeant with a low shot before the same player saw an effort deflected wide after good work in the build-up by Rayhaan Tulloch and Sean Boyd.

Then, against the run of play, Waterford won a penalty after a coming together, as Grant Horton was deemed to have been fouled in the area as John Martin dived in recklessly.

Padraig Amond stepped up and fired into the bottom corner, with Conor Kearns having little chance despite diving the right way.

𝐏𝐀𝐃𝐑𝐀𝐈𝐆 𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐃!!! 🥶



Ice cold from the penalty spot to put Waterford in front at Tolka Park!



Another huge twist in the title race!#SHEWAT | #LOI pic.twitter.com/GR8xB5k6eZ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 18, 2024

It was the 13th goal of an impressive season for the 36-year-old Carlow native.

The crowd were audibly frustrated but despair turned to elation moments later.

Advertisement

Sean Boyd chased a hopeful long ball up the pitch and did well to win the ball off the last-man defender Darragh Leahy before coolly slotting home.

Suddenly, the hosts were looking threatening and Liam Burt — an early replacement for Ali Coote — fired a shot narrowly wide.

The crowd were now fired up following a period of slumber, and Waterford were the more relieved of the teams to hear the half-time whistle.

With title rivals Derry City and St Pat’s both leading at half-time, Shels would have come out after the break knowing three points from this game was vital.

Yet the hosts struggled to retain the momentum with which they ended the first half and Waterford created the first noteworthy chance of the second half.

Chrissie Pattison did well down the right and found Amond with a low cross and the striker’s first-time finish went just over.

Duff responded by altering his midfield and attack — Aiden O’Brien, Harry Wood JJ Lunney all entered the fray.

But for all their endeavour, the Dublin side struggled to create chances against a well-organised Waterford team who were managing the game well.

But Shels received a lifeline with 10 minutes remaining. Pattisson was penalised for a rash challenge on Tyreke Wilson in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Boyd made no mistake from the ensuing penalty, blasting it home off the bottom of the crossbar.

Waterford responded by throwing bodies forward and Shels capitalised on the extra space afforded to them.

Their third goal came thanks to a moment of brilliance from Burt, who fired home from distance, with Sargeant only able to help the powerful strike into the net.

That sealed the victory and three points that could prove pivotal come the end of the season.

Although with all Shels’ main rivals winning this evening, there remains little margin for error in this breathtaking title race.

Shelbourne FC: 1. Conor Kearns 29. Paddy Barrett 2. Sean Gannon 4. Kameron Ledwidge 3. Tyreke Wilson 14. Ali Coote (Burt 41) 8. Mark Coyle 27. Evan Caffrey (Lunney 73) 10. John Martin (O’Brien 61) 77. Rayhaan Tulloch (Wood 73) 9. Sean Boyd.

Subs: 19. Lorcan Healy 6. JJ Lunney 7. Harry Wood 16. John O’Sullivan 22. Dean Williams 41. Luca Cailloce 48. Aiden O’Brien 51. Raymond Offor 67. Liam Burt

Waterford FC: 31. Sam Sargeant 2. Darragh Power 5. Grant Horton 15 Darragh Leahy 3. Ryan Burke 21. Chrissie Pattisson 8. Barry Baggley 7. Ben McCormack 27. Dean McMenamy (Bellis 85) 53. Shane Flynn (McDonald 74) 9. Padraig Amond.

Subs: 24. Louis Jones 4. Niall O’Keeffe 6. Rowan McDonald 14. Connor Evans 17 Kacper Radkowski 20. Samuel Bellis 22. Gbemi Arubi 36. Joseph Forde 77. Kasper Skwierczynski

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

Attendance: 4,755