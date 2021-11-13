Shelbourne beat Wexford to land first Women's National League title since 2016

Shelbourne 3

Wexford Youths 2

Ronan MacNamara reports from Tolka Park

TOLKA PARK HAS seen some great nights in its time, but few would have been as dramatic as tonight after Shelbourne claimed their first SSE Airtricity Women’s National League title since 2016 thanks to a thrilling 3-2 win over Wexford Youths while Galway completed a stunning comeback against leaders Peamount United.

A brace from Jessie Stapleton either side of a Noelle Murray penalty ensured the Reds did their bit in making it a league double for the club after the men’s side won the First Division.

Shelbourne entered the game needing a win and Galway to beat leaders and three-in-a-row chasing Peamount United.

Noel King’s side hit the front midway through the opening period after Stapleton turned home from a corner before they doubled their advantage moments later courtesy of an expertly dispatched penalty from Murray after Jessica Ziu was upended by Edel Kennedy in the area.

Shels dominated from there and went close through Saoirse Noonan and Ciara Grant.

The Tolka Park faithful started to get excited towards the end of the half when news that Galway had come from 2-0 down to level against Peamount filtered around the stand.

The second half was barely two minutes old when Shelbourne made it 3-0 as Stapleton notched her second of the game with a neat header from Gargan’s free kick.

Wexford pulled one back just short of the hour mark after Kylie Murphy’s first time shot on the turn fizzed into the top corner.

Tolka erupted once more after Galway went 3-2 up in Peamount meaning as it stood the title was on its way to Drumcondra.

Stapleton nearly made sure of the three points with 20 to go as she rattled the bar from inside the area before news that Galway had gone 4-2 up sent the home fans into raptures.

The title was all but heading to Tolka Park after Galway made it 5-2 in Peamount.

But the job was far from done as Wexford teed up a nervy last four minutes when substitute Sinead Taylor bundled home from close range to make it 3-2.

Shelbourne regained their composure and held on for the win to snatch the title and they will have a chance to complete the league and cup double in the FAI Women’s Cup Final against Wexford next Sunday at the Aviva.

Shelbourne: Amanda Budden, Jessie Stapleton, Pearl Slattery, Chloe Mustaki, Jessica Gargan, Shauna Fox, Ciara Grant, Rachel Graham, Jessica Ziu, Saoirse Noonan Noelle Murray (Kavanagh 89).

Wexford: Edel Kennedy, Della Doherty, Lynn Craven, Orlaith Conlon, Teegan Lynch (Taylor 80), Ciara Rossiter, Aoibheann Clancy, Ellen Molloy, Kylie Murphy, Nicola Sinnott, Lynn Marie Grant.



