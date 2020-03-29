This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 29 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shevchenko sees similarities between pandemic and Chernobyl disaster

The Ukraine coach sees similarities between the present crisis and the disaster that beset his country in 1986.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 1,370 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5061114
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko.
Image: Srdjan Stevanovic
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko.
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko.
Image: Srdjan Stevanovic

FORMER AC MILAN AND Chelsea forward Andriy Shevchenko believes the coronavirus pandemic is similar to the Chernobyl disaster.

More than 30,800 people have died from coronavirus, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 660,000.

Shevchenko, who was a child at the time of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 that reportedly killed 54 people and is said to have led to thousands of deaths, said he saw similarities.

“I lived a moment very similar to this. At the time, I was nine years old,” the Ukraine coach told Sky Sport.

“The only thing we have to do is avoid stupid behaviour. None of us can be sure that we have no contracted the virus.

“We must not go out, we must not think only of us, but above all of those people for whom the infection would be a greater problem.”

Shevchenko thanked doctors and nurses and urged people to respect guidance from their governments.

Italy, where Shevchenko played with AC Milan from 1999-2006, has seen more than 10,000 deaths due to coronavirus.

“The only solution is to respect the rules of the government – that is to stay at home and give doctors the opportunity to do their job, which is really huge,” he said.

“Give them volunteer nurses, they are the heroes of our time. They must be thanked for all they are doing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie