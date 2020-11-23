BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 23 November 2020
'10 out of 10' - Henderson's talented prospect Shishkin strolls to victory in eagerly-awaited debut over fences

The six-year-old put in a near flawless display in the Beginners’ Chase at Kempton.

By Press Association Monday 23 Nov 2020, 2:17 PM
56 minutes ago 529 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5276242
Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville and Shiskin (file photo).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville and Shiskin (file photo).
Nicky Henderson, Nico de Boinville and Shiskin (file photo).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SHISKIN PUT IN an assured performance to make a successful debut on his eagerly-awaited first try over fences under rules at Kempton.

Rated as talented a prospect by trainer Nicky Henderson since Arkle Trophy and dual Champion Chase winner Altior had his first start over the bigger obstacles in the same race four years ago, Shishkin did everything asked of him.

His jumping looked immaculate for a novice from the first fence, where he outjumped Battle Anthem.

Taking a clear lead under Nico de Boinville after clearing the second, Shishkin had the two-and-a-quarter-mile contest to himself from then on.

Mick Pastor tried briefly to mount a challenge, but the 1-6 favourite went on to score a facile success by 23 lengths. Battle Anthem was another 49 lengths away, last of the three finishers.

“I think you’ve got to give him praise and I thought it was 10 out of 10,” Henderson told the Racing Post. “He’s got loads of scope and was showing off a bit at times, but quickly worked out the last when a stride wasn’t there – he can do it both ways.

It was a good school for him. It’s a good course to come to first time as there are no traps – Kempton is a lovely place to start them off.

“He’s always looked a natural schooling. He was just very good from day one. He’s a natural two-miler with a lot of pace and lot of quality – he’s just a lovely horse.

“I suspect we’ll come back here over Christmas for the Wayward Lad.”

Press Association

