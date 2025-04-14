Shortt, McSharry and Wiffen impress on day 3 of Irish Open

DANIEL WIFFEN, Mona McSharry and John Shortt caught the eye on day three of the Irish Open Swimming Championships.

Competing in the 200m backstroke semi-final, 18-year-old Shortt registered a time of 1:56.61.

The Galway native broke his Irish senior record, junior record and the championship record, and was under the required time for the World Aquatics Championships and European Aquatics Junior Championships, qualifying him for both events.

In the 100m Breaststroke, McSharry edged Ellie McCartney with a time of 1:06.87 to secure a place at the World Championships in Singapore.

Advertisement

McCartney produced a similarly impressive display — it was a first swim under 67 seconds in 1:06.97. The National Centre Limerick swimmer becomes only the second Irishwoman to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile, Daniel Wiffen earned a national title, championship record and World Championships qualification time of 3:46.87 to win the 400m Freestyle Final.

Day 3 results below

O 50m Freestyle Final: 1st T Fannon National Centre Dublin/Laser 21.91 2nd S Ryan National Centre Dublin/NAC 22.53 3rd M Nascimento Portugal 22.56 (commemorative) 3rd M Hamilton Lisburn City 22.95

F 100m Freestyle Final: 1st G Davison Ards 56.05 2nd V Catterson National Centre Dublin 56.19 3rd D Farrell National Centre Ulster 56.62

O 100m Breaststroke Final: 1st E Corby National Centre Limerick 1:01.45 2nd A Bradley Bangor 1:02.27 3rd L Reed National Centre Ulster 1:02.73

F 100m Breaststroke Final: 1st M McSharry Marlins 1:06.87 2nd E McCartney National Centre Limerick 1:06.97 3rd N Coyne National Centre Dublin 1:09.50

O 100m Butterfly Final: 1st L Armbuster Germany 52.38 (commemorative) 1st J Cassin National Centre Limerick 53.14 2nd M Hamilton Lisburn City 54.87 3rd B McAviney National Centre Limerick 55.04

F 400m Freestyle Final: 1st S Lenze Germany 4:19.47 (commemorative)1st C Custer Sundays well 4:22.87 2nd L Doyle Kingdom 4:27.25 3rd S Austin-Burrows Larne 4:27.88

O 400m Freestyle Final: 1st D Wiffen Larne 3:46.87 2nd C Rynn National Centre Limerick 3:53.70 3rd D O’Brien National Centre Limerick 4:01.57