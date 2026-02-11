UL win first-ever Sigerson Cup after beating UCC at Croke Park

UL 0-17

UCC 1-11

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

WHEN IT COMES to breakthrough wins, few do it better than David Power who has guided UL to their first-ever Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup title.

Power famously guided his native Tipperary to an All-Ireland minor win in 2011 and then a landmark Munster SFC win in 2020.

This win as UL manager will probably be just as memorable for the current Tipp senior ladies boss as UL achieved their maiden Sigerson win, having already won a first-ever Division 1 league title over winter, the hardest way possible.

They had to overcame extra time knock-out encounters with Maynooth and Queen’s just to reach Croke Park and then gained revenge on UCC on the grand stage.

UCC claimed their 24th title three seasons ago when they beat UL in the 2023 decider but it was the men in white that prevailed this time, led again by rising Mayo star Cian McHale who capped a terrific campaign with 0-5.

Ciarán Collins and captain Brian McNamara had powerful games too while goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan pulled off a series of important saves to deny UCC.

Subs have played a huge part in UL’s journey to success this season and Daithí Hogan made a big impact when he came on this time, scoring two important late points.

But it’s disappointment for Paul O’Keeffe’s UCC who have veteran Billy Morgan as part of their management team.

UL saw off Queen’s after extra time last Friday evening and hit the ground running here with a powerful first 20 minutes or so that left them 0-08 to 0-04 ahead at that stage.

Collins, so influential from the bench against Queen’s, clipped two points while skipper McNamara, UL’s only survivor from the 2023 final, was at their centre of their best work too.

McNamara drilled a point and set up another up for Collins with a sumptuous chip lift.

Cathal Brosnan, whose stoppage time goal for UL against Queen’s sent that game to extra time, weighed in with a score as well.

But UL must have been concerned that the chances that got away with four point attempts dropping short in the first half and a further four wides.

Collins had no less than three goal attempts in the opening half too. His first was blocked and recycled for the McNamara point, so UL got something from that one.

UL’s Cian McHale and Jacob O’Driscoll of UCC. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

But Collins winced as his 23rd minute shot was saved by UCC goalkeeper Austin Murphy while a 27th minute Collins attempt was somehow cleared off the line.

Power’s crew were made to pay as UCC finished the half strongly, outscoring UL by 1-02 to 0-01 to tie it up at the interval, 1-06 to 0-09.

Ciarán Santry pinched their goal right on the half hour mark, with a poacher’s finish from close range. Kerry senior Ruairí Murphy supplied the teasing ball across goal, from the right wing, that just evaded UL and Laois defender Ben Dempsey, allowing Santry to palm home.

In a near-empty Croke Park with a low cloud hanging above the pitch, a terrific encounter broke out after the break with goal chances at both ends.

UCC duo Conor Daly and Emmet Daly both had shots saved by UL goalkeeper O’Callaghan. Then it was UL and Mayo forward Frank Irwin’s turn to sting the palms of UCC stopper Murphy in the 40th minute.

The sides were level twice in that period but UL made an impessive push for the winning line when they reeled off four points in a row, two from McHale, one from Brosnan and another from Hogan.

UCC chased a goal late on but it never arrived as UL clung on to make history with Cathal Ryan and Hogan supplying late scores.

David Power celebrates with his son Darragh. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

UL scorers: Cian McHale 0-5 (0-2f), Ciarán Collins 0-2, Daithí Hogan 0-2, Cathal Ryan 0-2, Cathal Brosnan 0-2, Sean Morahan 0-1, Brian McNamara 0-1, Frank Irwin 0-1, Conal Dawson 0-1.

UCC scorers: Ciarán Santry 1-1, Conor Daly 0-3 (0-2f), Cormac Dillon 0-2 (0-1f), Michael McSweeney 0-1, Tom Cunningham 0-1, Austin Murphy 0-1 (0-1 45), Olan Corcoran 0-1, Ruairí Murphy 0-1.

UL

1. Tristan O’Callaghan (St Breckan’s, Clare)

2. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk, Cork)

3. Thomas Ross (Curry, Sligo)

4. Ben Dempsey (Portlaoise, Laois)

5. Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers, Cork)

6. Seán Morahan (Castlebar Mitchels, Mayo)

7. Charlie King (Ballina, Tipperary)

8. Brian McNamara (Cooraclare, Clare)

32. Ciaran Collins (Rathmore, Kerry)

10. Conal Dawson (Westport, Mayo)

11. Jack McCabe (Corofin, Galway)

12. Cathal Ryan (Rathmore, Kerry)

29. Cathal Brosnan (Currow, Kerry)

14. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts, Mayo)

15. Frank Irwin (Ballina Stephenites, Mayo)

Subs

34. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory, Kerry) for Irwin (42)

26. Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s, Tipperary) for McCabe (42)

9. Hugh O’Loughlin (Kilmaine, Mayo) for Brosnan (45)

13. Jack Melvin (Davitts, Mayo) for Dempsey (57)

17. Cillian Campbell (St Barry’s, Roscommon) for Collins (65)

UCC

Cork unless stated

1. Austin Murphy (Renard, Kerry)

2. Dan Peet (Clonakilty)

3. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers)

29. Darragh O’Connor (Kenmare Shamrocks, Kerry)

34. Liam Evans (Keel, Kerry)

31. Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers)

7. Chris Kenneally (Clonakilty)

8. Michael McSweeney (Knocknagree)

9. Tom Cunningham (Kilshannig)

10. Ruairí Murphy (Listry, Kerry)

11. Emmet Daly (Valentia, Kerry)

12. James Horgan (Firies, Kerry)

25. Cormac Dillon (Duagh, Kerry)

14. Conor Daly (Clonakilty)

15. Ciaran Santry (Carbery Rangers)

Subs

19. Donncha Desmond (Ballincollig) for Horgan (43)

5. Tomás O’Mahony (Castlehaven) for Kenneally (45)

27. Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s) for E Daly (51)

32. David Buckley (Douglas) for C Daly (56)

22. Gary Holland (Bishopstown) for McSweeney (59)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare).