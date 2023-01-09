Top of the class: 10 players to watch in the 2023 Sigerson Cup

THE PREMIER COLLEGES Gaelic football competition begins this week with eight games down for decision.

But who are the key players to watch from the class of 2023?

******

1. Darragh Canavan (Ulster University)

The Tyrone All-Ireland winner is one of the most exciting forwards in the game. His pace and skill give him a reputation as a dangerous attacker, and he is living up to a famous family name.

Although 2022 was a disappointing season for the Red Hands on the inter-county front, Canavan enjoyed a memorable run with Errigal Ciarán, leading them to a first county title in 10 years.

He is hoping to bring that form to the Sigerson Cup, where he will compete on a star-studded Jordanstown team, which also includes Conor Glass..

2. Darragh Kirwan (Maynooth University)

The Naas forward is one of several young forwards bursting through in Kildare.

Having held his own in Division 1 during the springtime of 2022, Kirwan continued to settle at the top level and helped Naas to defend their county title in recent months.

A big target man for club and county, he can fulfil a similar role for Maynooth, who face a tricky away first round assignment against University of Galway.

3. Eoghan McLaughlin (UL)

University of Limerick fell short in the 2022 final, and the annual turnover in players leaves them without the services of David Clifford.

Nonetheless, they boast several established inter-county stars within their ranks. Mayo half-back McLaughlin is an electric presence, and it was no wonder that James Horan fast-tracked him into the county’s starting team.

His pace is a deadly weapon, and those sniping runs may prove useful in a competition relatively less structured than the inter-county game.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO McLaughlin is accustomed to marking some of the game's top talents. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

4. Tommy Conroy (University of Galway)

Conroy’s injury in last year’s Sigerson Cup denied him a chance to line out for his county in 2022. Now recovered from that cruciate blow, the Neale front-man will be looking to remind the country just how dangerous he can be.

Making up for lost time will be the aim. It was in his college’s colours that he suffered the setback, and he will be looking to make his return to the national stage in the same jersey. Having taken part in Mayo training sessions before Christmas, he could be set to feature for the college in the coming weeks.

Conroy will be putting the Mayo-Galway rivalry to one side in the coming weeks, as he lines out alongside several members of Pádraic Joyce’s panel, including Matthew Tierney, Seán Kelly and Tomo Culhane.

5. Oisin Gallen (DCU)

Donegal forward Gallen is another who has had a tough time with injuries, but he will be gunning to impress for the Glasnevin college ahead of the National League.

Gallen, who has been linked with the AFL in the past, has shown promise of becoming one of the top forwards in gaelic football.

Paddy Christie’s DCU panel boasts a broad array of inter-county stars, and Gallen will be taking to the field alongside Conor Corbett (Cork), Robert Finnerty (Galway), Shane O’Donnell (Donegal) and Shane Walsh (Meath).

Tommy Dickson / INPHO Gallen is one of Donegal's brightest young talents Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

6. Tony Brosnan (MTU Kerry Campus)

One would suspect the Dr Crokes attacker would be an automatic starter on virtually any other county team. But he finds himself behind some star names in Kerry.

Nonetheless, he has established himself as a trusted lieutenant of Jack O’Connor, starting in two of the county’s championship games in 2022.

The Tralee-based college always has a handful of Kingdom stars, and Brosnan will be hoping to bring an extra edge to the team, as they open away to ATU Sligo.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Brosnan in action during the 2022 Munster final. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

7. Conor O’Donnell (ATU Donegal)

A rising star for the Donegal county team, O’Donnell showed his scoring flair when given an opportunity by Declan Bonner last summer, finding the net against Cavan in the Ulster semi-final.

Facing into his third season as a senior inter-county footballer, he will want to put himself to the forefront of Paddy Carr’s plans.

The Carndonagh man will line out for the Letterkenny college, as they look to cause an upset against DCU on Tuesday night.

Gavin Cooney

8. Cormac Egan (UCD)

One of the breakthrough stars of 2021, Egan was central to Offaly’s stunning march to the U20 All-Ireland title that summer.

The Tullamore man is another who has been hampered by injuries, but age is on his side. He is still eligible to line out for the county’s U20 side in 2023, and Liam Kearns’ may have greater players for the mulleted maestro at senior level.

With a pre-season under his belt, looking to put a stuttered 2022 in the rear-view mirror, Egan will be eager to hit the ground running with UCD.

9. Ryan Houlihan (SETU Carlow)

No stranger to senior inter-county football with Kildare, Houlihan brings experience to this Carlow outfit.

The Moorefield man is a key defender for the Lilywhites, and is trusted by Glenn Ryan to keep tabs on the top forwards in the game.

SETU Carlow will need him to be similarly producitve. They host St Mary’s in the first round.

10. Maurice Shanley (UCC)

The Clonakilty defender first burst onto the scene with his performances for the Cork U20 team that landed the All-Ireland crown in 2019. He swiftly made the step up to the senior ranks but injuries stalled his progress at the start of last year.

At that stage Shanley was studying in UL but is now in UCC doing a Masters and his defensive talents are a major plus to their ranks. Having recovered to line out for Cork in the senior championship last summer, he began 2023 with last week’s McGrath Cup opening win for Cork over Kerry.

****

Sigerson Cup Fixtures – Round 1

Tuesday 10 January

MTU Cork v UCD, Cork IT Grounds, 7pm.

Queens University Belfast v Ulster University, The Dub, 7pm.

ATU Donegal v DCU, Convoy, 7pm.

SETU Carlow v St Mary’s University, Carlow, 7.30pm.

Wednesday 11 January