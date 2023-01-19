Advertisement
Thursday 19 January 2023
# around the grounds
Tierney inspires Sigerson champions to last eight, MTU Cork power late on for success
Elsewhere tonight St Mary’s Belfast defeated ATU Sligo.
1 hour ago

matthew-tierney-makes-a-break-past-paddy-okeane Tom Maher / INPHO Matthew Tierney in action for University of Galway. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Sigerson Cup Results Round 2

  • UCD 1-6 University of Galway 2-11
  • Maynooth University 2-11 MTU Cork 3-14
  • ATU Sligo 0-6 St Mary’s 1-10

*****

REIGNING CHAMPIONS UNIVERSITY of Galway booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Sigerson Cup this afternoon, while tonight MTU Cork and St Mary’s Belfast claimed important wins in the competition.

University of Galway, inspired by county senior Matthew Tierney, saw off UCD by eight points in Belfield, 2-11 to 1-6, in their Round 2A game.

At the same stage of the competition, there was a success for St Mary’s by 1-10 to 0-6 against ATU Sligo as they advanced to the last eight. Both UCD and ATU Sligo go forward to Round 3 next week, as do MTU Cork who atoned for last week’s opening defeat to UCD. Ryan O’Donovan was their point-scoring hero as they won away to Maynooth University by 3-14 to 2-11.

University of Galway were grateful to Tierney’s input as he amassed 0-7, four of those notched from frees. A first-half goal from Tomo Culhane helped the winners go ahead 1-5 to 1-2 at the break, Monaghan’s David Garland netting in response for UCD.

Garland finished with 1-5 to his credit but a Cathal Sweeney goal and more Tierney points enabled the champions to triumph.

tomo-culhane-centre-is-carried-off-the-pitch-by-teammates-james-webb-and-eoghan-kelly-after-the-game Tom Maher / INPHO Tomo Culhane is carried off the pitch by team-mates after the game. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Ryan O’Donovan, a 2019 All-Ireland minor winner with Cork, shot 0-10 as MTU Cork saw NUI Maynooth by six points. Alan Walsh, Liam Smith and Dylan O’Connor grabbed the goals for the winners, with Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan top scoring for Maynooth with 0-6.

The teams were level at 2-11 apiece late on in Abbotstown before O’Donovan notched a trio of points and O’Connor found the net to clinch a six-point success.

Two Sigerson Cup games were postponed today, for the second time this week, due to frozen pitches. The meeting of Queens University and DCU, along with the clash of Ulster University and ATU Donegal, have now been rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday 20 January.

Queens University will now travel to Dublin to take on DCU at the DCU Sportsground at 8pm, while earlier in the day it’ll be ATU Donegal against Ulster University in Downings GAA club in Donegal at 2pm.

