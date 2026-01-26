Croke Park to host Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup finals in February

CROKE PARK HAS been confirmed as the venue for this year’s Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup finals.

It will mark the first time in four decades that the third-level deciders will be held at GAA headquarters. The Sigerson final last took place there in 1985, with the Fitzgibbon Cup equivalent staged there in 1986.

This year’s Sigerson final will take place on Wednesday 11 February at 7.35pm, with the Fitzgibbon showdown on Saturday 13 February at 7.35pm. Both games will be live on TG4.

The quarter-finals take place in both competitions this week.

Wednesday 28 January

Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

Trinity College Dublin v Queen’s University, Grangegorman, 7.30pm.

UCD v University of Galway, 7.45pm.

UL v Maynooth University, UL Maguires Pitches, 8pm.

DCU v UCC, DCU Sportsground, 8pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finals

Mary Immaculate College Limerick v UCD, MIC Limerick, 2pm.

UL v UCC, UL Maguires Pitches, 6.30pm.

MTU Cork v DCU, MTU Cork, 7.30pm.

University of Galway v SETU Waterford, 7.30pm.

