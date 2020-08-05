This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Ireland U21 winger Simon Power leaves Norwich City on season-long loan

The Greystones man is returning to National League side King’s Lynn Town for the 2020-21 campaign.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 8:57 PM
32 minutes ago 800 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5168793
Simon Power under pressure from Iago during the meeting of the U21 teams of Ireland and Brazil in the semi-final of last year's Toulon Tournament.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis
Simon Power under pressure from Iago during the meeting of the U21 teams of Ireland and Brazil in the semi-final of last year's Toulon Tournament.
Simon Power under pressure from Iago during the meeting of the U21 teams of Ireland and Brazil in the semi-final of last year's Toulon Tournament.
Image: INPHO/TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis

IRISH WINGER SIMON Power is to spend the duration of the 2020-21 season on loan at King’s Lynn Town.

Norwich City’s relegation from the Premier League seemingly hasn’t increased Power’s prospects of being given a first-team opportunity at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have allowed the Republic of Ireland U21 international to return to King’s Lynn, where he had a spell that was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Although he made just eight appearances following a loan move in January, Power had a big impact at his temporary club, who are managed by ex-Norwich defender Ian Culverhouse.

In a 2-1 win at Gateshead in March which proved to be crucial in securing King’s Lynn’s promotion to the National League, the pacy Greystones native scored both goals.

“We are all delighted that Simon will be coming back to us for next season,” said Rob Black, director of football at King’s Lynn. “The exciting thing is that we only saw a glimpse of Simon in his short spell with us and we all look forward to seeing him back in the blue and gold.”

Power, who’s under contract at Norwich City until next summer, has previously spent time on loan at Scottish Premiership club Ross County and Dutch second-tier side FC Dordrecht.

The former Cabinteely and UCD player, who turned 22 earlier this year, won four Ireland U21 caps under Stephen Kenny at last year’s Toulon Tournament.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

