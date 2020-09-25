Zebo and Ryan both named in starting XV for Racing's semi-final against Saracens

DESPITE THE DEPARTURE of Leinster and Ulster from this season’s Champions Cup – there will still be some Irish representatives in this weekend’s semi-finals after Simon Zebo and Donncha Ryan were named in the Racing team to take on Saracens, tomorrow.

For their part, the defending champions have named an unchanged side as Alex Goode – who impressed so noticeably at out-half last Saturday – continues in that role while Owen Farrell serves out the remainder of his suspension. Racing, meanwhile, have brought winger, Teddy Thomas, and former Munster ace Ryan into their starting XV. Zebo starts at full-back, Scotland star Finn Russell at out-half but Australian international, Kurtley Beale, is suspended.

The French side lost the 2016 final to Saracens before Leinster got the better of them two years later in the 2018 decider.

They have a superb record in the La Defense Arena and while Saracens have had the upper hand in the head-to-heads between these two clubs over the last 10 years, you cannot ignore the fact that Sarries have lost Liam Williams, Ben Spencer, Matt Skelton, Titi Lamositele, George Kruis, Matt Gallagher, Rhys Carre, Joe Gray, Juan Figallo, Ben Earl, Alex Lozowski, Nick Isiekwe, Nick Tompkins and Max Malins since they hit crisis point midway through this season.

Still, they proved last weekend in Dublin that they can still turn on a big performance when needed.

Racing 92: Zebo; Thomas, Vakatawa, Klemenczak, Imhoff; Russell, Iribaren (c); Ben Arous, Chat, Colombe, Bird, Ryan, Lauret, Sanconnie, Claassen

Replacements: Baubigny, Kolingar, Oz, Palu, Chouzenoux, Machenaud, Gibert, Trinh-Duc

Saracens: Daly; Lewington, Taylor, Barritt (c), Maitland; Goode, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, George, Koch; Itoje, Swinson; Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Clark, Davies, M Vunipola, Morris.

Kick off: 1pm tomorrow, live BT Sport