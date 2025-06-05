Advertisement
Simone Inzaghi. Alamy Stock Photo
Former Inter Milan boss Inzaghi lands new job with Saudi side before Club World Cup

Simone Inzaghi takes over Al Hilal just days before the Club World Cup.
9.59am, 5 Jun 2025

FORMER INTER BOSS Simone Inzaghi was revealed as the new coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal on Thursday, days before they take part in the new-look Club World Cup.

The Italian, who led Inter to a heavy defeat in Saturday’s Champions League final, had earlier played down rumours of a two-year deal worth €50 million.

“I am Simone Inzaghi and today begins my story with Al Hilal,” he said in a slickly produced video posted on X, in which he sips Arabian coffee and pins an Al Hilal lapel badge on his suit.

Inzaghi, 49, becomes just the latest high-profile footballing acquisition for oil-rich Saudi Arabia, which will host the World Cup in 2034.

“The Italian genius is here,” Al Hilal posted. “Welcome, Simone Inzaghi.”

Inzaghi joins the likes of Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic at Al Hilal, which let injury-hit Neymar go in January after just seven appearances since his arrival in August 2023.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations last week told AFP that the “first option” for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has signalled he is leaving rival club Al Nassr, could be a move to Al Hilal.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes this week said he rejected Al Hilal’s reported $135 million offer because he wanted to “continue to play at the highest level”.

Inzaghi’s Inter slumped 5-0 to Qatar-funded Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Champions League final. His departure was confirmed on Tuesday.

The former forward guided Inter to one Serie A title and two Italian Cups since joining in 2021. He took them to two Champions League finals in three seasons but lost both.

On track to repeat the treble heroics of 2010 just a few weeks ago, Inter ended the season trophyless after falling away in each competition.

Inter, PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also among the 32 teams at the expanded Club World Cup, which starts on 15 June.

– © AFP 2025

