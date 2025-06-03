Inter Milan confirm boss Simone Inzaghi is leaving the club

INTER MILAN HAVE confirmed that head coach Simone Inzaghi is leaving the club.

Just days after the thumping Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, the Serie A club released a statement stating that it was a decision taken by “mutual agreement, after after a meeting involving President Giuseppe Marotta.

Inzaghi added in a further message to fans on the club website: “The time has come for me to say goodbye to this Club after a four-year-long journey, throughout which I gave my all. Every day, my first and last thought was always about Inter. It was then reciprocated with professionalism and passion by the players, leaders, and every single one of the club’s employees.

“The six trophies we won, including the Second-Star Scudetto, together with our Champions League journeys in 2023, and just a few days ago, are living proof of how much my work was supported by a shared understanding with my staff and every part of the club.

“I would like to thank the shareholders for their unwavering support, as well as the President and his associates for their daily help and constant dialogue. On every difficult day, just like today, I think it’s right to reiterate this sense of gratitude, even for the meeting that we had not long ago.

“We were sincere and together we decided to conclude this magnificent journey. I want to dedicate one last word to the millions of Nerazzurri fans who cheered me on, those who cried and suffered during the lows, and then laughed and celebrated in the six triumphs that we experienced together. I will never forget you.”

