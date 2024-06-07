Recently-retired Ireland international calls time on professional football career at 34

LAST UPDATE | 21 hrs ago
FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Sinead Farrelly has called time on her professional football career at the age of 34.
Farrelly retired from international football in April, but looked set to continue her club career with NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL.
Today, Gotham said in a statement that Farrelly was “placed on season-ending injury [list] due to post-concussive syndrome that will require rehabilitation to resolve”.
The US-born midfield maestro later announced her retirement from club football via another statement on the club website.
“The midfielder was advised by a neurologist to cease playing soccer due to the cumulative head injuries that she has sustained throughout her career, leaving her vulnerable to additional head injuries if she were to continue to play,” it read.
“Thank you to Gotham FC and all its staff, my team-mates, my family, my people and the fans who kept me on this path when I wanted to turn and run,” Farrelly said.
“I’d be nowhere without you all. I promise this ending is a gift, a blessing and just the beginning of something new. I am so grateful that this insane chapter even existed at all, let alone end in such a way where I am feeling so fulfilled and at peace. This truly has been so special.”
Farrelly, who helped Gotham to US league glory last year, suffered a concussion in what proved to be her final game for Ireland, a 1-0 win over Hungary in the Uefa Nations League in December.
“Sinead had a slower return to her pre-season,” Ireland head coach Gleeson said in February. “She had a concussion injury from our last game so that modified her return to pre-season. We are just letting her build up.”
Farrelly featured for Gotham in April, but she proved a significant loss for the Girls In Green.
A continual light in our Gotham family. ✨— NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) June 7, 2024
We can’t thank you enough, Sinead! We are so proud of what you’ve accomplished, and what you have yet to accomplish. #GothamFC will always cheer you on. 🖤
She made her Ireland debut in April 2023 ahead of the last summer’s World Cup, capping a remarkable return to football following a seven-year absence.
She played all three of Ireland’s group games in Australia and featured in the Autumn’s Nations League campaign, earning eight caps in total.
Farrelly, who was eligible through her Cavan-born father, announced her international retirement through an FAI statement in April but didn’t offer a specific reason.
Gleeson shed further light on the somewhat surprising decision last month, explaining that ultimately “the double load of club and international was too much” considering Farrelly’s injury struggles.
“It was disappointing, but you have to stay respectful,” the Dubliner said.