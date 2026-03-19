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Four Irish stars included in fan-voted Six Nations Team of the Championship
IRELAND’S TADGH BEIRNE, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris and Stuart McCloskey have been selected in the supporter-selected Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.
Champions France also earned four spots in the side, with maverick scrum-half Antoine Dupont joined by Mickaël Guillard, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and the championship-securing hero Thomas Ramos.
Italy and Scotland both share three selections in the side, with Wales’ Rhys Carré rounding out the team.
Only England failed to have a player picked in the XV.
Fan-voted Six Nations Team of the Championship:
1. Rhys Carré (WAL)
2. Giacomo Nicotera (ITA)
3. Simone Ferrari (ITA)
4. Tadgh Beirne (IRE)
5. Mickaël Guillard (FRA)
6. Jack Conan (IRE)
7. Rory Darge (SCO)
8. Caelan Doris (IRE)
9. Antoine Dupont (FRA)
10. Finn Russell (SCO)
11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (FRA)
12. Stuart McCloskey (IRE)
13. Tommaso Menoncello (ITA)
14. Kyle Steyn (SCO)
15. Thomas Ramos (FRA)
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Ireland Irish Rugby Six Nations 2026 Star Players